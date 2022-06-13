Dozens of hikers rescued at popular Texas State Park due to excessive heat
State parks are asking folks to stay off the trails during the middle of the...www.mysanantonio.com
State parks are asking folks to stay off the trails during the middle of the...www.mysanantonio.com
Hopefully they'll be fined for the cost of the rescue. Call it a common sense failure fine..
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 11