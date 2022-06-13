ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, ‘Happy Together’ Tour coming to Syracuse

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two more shows have been added to the Syracuse event calendar. Rock star astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will speak at the Landmark Theatre on Oct. 27 as part of his “Cosmic Collisions Tour.” The “mind-expanding” science lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for...

www.syracuse.com

