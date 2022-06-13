Prediction: Oregon State Beavers football set to keep recruiting hot streak rolling

Last year, the Oregon State Beavers ended a quiet spring with a flurry of summer commitments.

And it looks like history is repeating itself.

After going more than six months without a commitment, Oregon State hit the group running in June, hosting multiple recruits on official visits and turning those into commitments.

So far, Jonathan Smith's coaching staff has secured pledges from Florida three-star edge rusher Zakaih Saez , California three-star quarterback Aidan Chiles and Washington three-star wide receiver David Wells .

But more help is on the way.

Prediction: Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. to Oregon State

Over the weekend, the Beavers hosted Piper-Jordan, a rising cornerback who is rated No. 43 nationally at his position .

Following the visit, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back said he is closing in on a commitment date and would take an official visit to Arizona before deciding.

However, that trip hasn't been scheduled - and may not happen.

Even if it does, Oregon State has put itself in a great position, as Piper-Jordan loved his trip to Corvallis.

"It was great," he said. "I had fun. I really liked how the coaches treated me. That stood out. They were very personable and treated me like a priority - both."

Helping Oregon State's cause is its propensity to recruit and develop long, projectable corners.

Piper-Jordan remains raw, but the tools and length at his disposal are impressive.

He could develop into a big-time cornerback in a couple of years.

With offers from Arizona, Oregon, Virginia Tech and others, Piper-Jordan's commitment would be a major victory for the Beavers.