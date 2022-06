DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Eagle Scout candidate John Shell is launching and installing the first of 100 artificial reefs to be deployed across Coastal Alabama. The first reef will be installed at the dock of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on Monday, June 20th at 108 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528. Commissioner Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation, Dr. Sean Powers, Chair of Marine Sciences at the University of South Alabama, and others will help John as he launches his project.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO