For six years, Open Door Pride has received a proclamation from the City of Sturgeon Bay proclaiming June as Open Door Pride Month. I am writing with heartfelt appreciation to Mayor David Ward and the Common Council that your words and actions make a difference in the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community. Every clause of the proclamation contains important meaning to those of us who live in a world that others cannot see, or don’t want to understand, or sadly don’t believe that we even merit such a proclamation. But for six years, you have given us a reason to be proud of our actions, and for me personally, for choosing Sturgeon Bay as my home.

