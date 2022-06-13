ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a Last-Minute Father's Day Gift? Check Huckberry's Sale Section

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Don't worry, it's not too late...

www.gearpatrol.com

Gear Patrol

Belstaff Motorcycle Jackets Are Worth Paying Full Price, But Now They're On Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to motorcycle jackets, Belstaff is one of the iconic brands we keep going back to. Right now, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off select items, including leather jackets, waxed cotton jackets, and some more lightweight options. But no matter the material, you'll be getting that classic style that has earned the brand its long-lasting legacy.
Gear Patrol

Need a Quality Dive Watch? This One from Seiko Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Many of the value propositions in Seiko watches exist because this fully vertically integrated Japanese company can produce its own in-house mechanical movements on the cheap. However, Seiko also manufactures some pretty awesome quartz watches, including the solar-powered Prospex PADI diver. Right now, you can get it (and some other Seikos) for almost $100 off at Macy's when you use code DAD at checkout.
Gear Patrol

American Trench's Quarter Crew Socks Are the Perfect Socks for Summer

Finding a sock that's the right height is hard. Most of us default to two different styles: crew and ankle (a.k.a. no-show). The former is iconic and fit for everyday wear; it sits above the ankle, but below the calf, and it's comfortable, classic and available everywhere. The latter is a little more ambitious, albeit sometimes invisible; ankle (or no-show) socks sit right where the sneaker collar ends, hiding beneath it so they don't show. They don't offer as much protection from blisters or rubbing, but hey, some folks think socks are eyesores, so they wear these.
Gear Patrol

This Wireless Meat Thermometer Is Perfect for the Perfectionist Dad

Dads are simple, predictable beasts yet we are apparently hard to buy for. So what do you get dad for Father's Day? Let us help you out. Tools and grilling accessories are always a sure bet. So why not get the perfect combination of both? We're talking about the wireless meat thermometer known as MEATER.
Gear Patrol

15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. We're nearing the first official day of Summer, June 21st. That means getting outside and going places but doing it in style. As such, we've rounded up a bunch of accessories, clothing and watches to wear this season. Below you'll find a jacket with an insulated, coozie-like pocket, a Caribbean ocean colored watch dial, a hand-printed spread collar shirt, colorful sneakers and much more.
Gear Patrol

The All-New Hoka Mach 5 Sneaker Is Ready to Help You Fly

Summer is the perfect time to dust off those running clothes and get back out on the road. With warmer weather approaching, the streets are ripe with opportunity to capture a new PR or set the pace for future fitness goals. You know what else is a great motivator? A...
Gear Patrol

The Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker Is $100 Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Making decent espresso at home requires a lot. You need a scale to weigh out a proper shot, a burr grinder to ensure you’re using fresh grounds and an espresso maker to pull everything together. The alternative is to get an espresso maker with all that built-in, and then some. Something like Breville’s Barista Pro.
Gear Patrol

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Don’t miss the Prime Day deals: subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox. As of this year, Amazon is estimated to have over 153 million active Prime members on the books, which is even more than the 50-million jump to 150 million during the middle of the pandemic last year. Furthermore, more people are shopping online today than ever before — with some forecasts suggesting that, in the US alone, e-commerce could eclipse the $1 trillion valuation mark and global estimates closer to $5.5 trillion.
