Need a Last-Minute Father's Day Gift? Check Huckberry's Sale Section

Finding a sock that's the right height is hard. Most of us default to two different styles: crew and ankle (a.k.a. no-show). The former is iconic and fit for everyday wear; it sits above the ankle, but below the calf, and it's comfortable, classic and available everywhere. The latter is a little more ambitious, albeit sometimes invisible; ankle (or no-show) socks sit right where the sneaker collar ends, hiding beneath it so they don't show. They don't offer as much protection from blisters or rubbing, but hey, some folks think socks are eyesores, so they wear these.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO