Morning 4: A look back at the massacre at Detroit’s Buhl Building 40 years later -- and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO