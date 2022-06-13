ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Morning 4: A look back at the massacre at Detroit’s Buhl Building 40 years later -- and more top stories

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 40 years later: Revisiting the massacre at Detroit’s Buhl Building. The video and pictures from June 11, 1982 in Downtown Detroit are as...

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s summer festival season with many local communities hosting big celebrations. Along with Father’s Day, there are plenty of events commemorating Juneteenth happening all over Metro Detroit, click here for Juneteenth events. 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit. Canton Liberty Fest (Heritage...
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting on Outer Drive

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side. Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot near a home in the 4400 block of West Outer Drive around 6:30 a.m. They came outside to find a victim shot, police said in a statement.
1077 WRKR

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
Paradise Valley is steeped in Detroit’s history

During a time of segregation in the US, there was one destination in Detroit where people from around the world, no matter their color or culture flocked to for a great time. That was “Paradise Valley,” where thousands of African Americans thrived and owned over 300 businesses. It was located in an area known as Black Bottom.
Michigan man robbed of $20k chain he bought after winning $30k lottery

MICHIGAN (TND) — A Michigan man was robbed of a gold chain he bought right after winning the lottery. The man, who was identified as Jamal, said he won $30,000 playing the lottery and bought a $20,000 gold chain before having his jewelry stolen at a gas station in Detroit, according to WDIV.
Body of Flint woman who vanished 8 years ago found in abandoned house

FLINT, Mich. – The remains of a Flint woman who vanished eight years ago have been found inside an abandoned house. Jina Collins was reported missing on Dec. 31, 2013. She was last seen on Flint’s south side near Pettibone Avenue and Fenton Road. According to NBC25, her...
Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The 6 best Italian sub sandwiches in Macomb County

You could say I was inspired to write about Italian submarine sandwiches by the guide to Macomb County dining that I compiled this week. Honestly, though, a good Italian sub on fresh bread with quality meat, cheese and a great sauce has been my go-to lunch for years. Largely due to the many Italian delis and markets, I've found that the city's east side suburbs are a great place to locate a fantastic sandwich.
Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
