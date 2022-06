I know everyone is in there for fame, not romance, but it is a dating show after all and attraction/connection is important to sell a “couple” and make it through the show. This is the first year where I feel like no one in there even likes anyone. No one seems to be into each other. A few forced kisses and cuddles but no attraction vibes at all. It’s making it super boring for me.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO