An alleged co-founder of the YSL collective who previously turned himself in after being named in a widely criticized indictment was denied bond this week. Per a report from WSB-TV, a judge denied Walter Murphy’s bond at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday. Defense attorney Jacoby Hudson is quoted in the report (and seen in the above video) as having argued “the whole case” is about Young Thug, who is among several people charged in the indictment with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO