Leeds star Raphinha would be a 'perfect' replacement for Mohamed Salah if Liverpool sold their Golden Boot winner for £40m, insists Gabby Agbonlahor

Liverpool have been urged to target Leeds star Raphinha, who would be a 'perfect' replacement for Mohamed Salah if they decide to sell him, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Reds star Salah won shared last season's Premier League Golden Boot award with Tottenham's Son Heung-min after scoring 23 goals.

The Egyptian forward, who has one year left on his contract at Anfield, has been locked in contract talks but is yet to sign a new deal.

So Liverpool may choose to sell him to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Salah himself has committed himself to staying with Jurgen Klopp's side next season, but former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor has claimed the Reds could cash in on the 29-year-old for around £30-40million.

He told Football Insider: 'I think he would be a good player for Liverpool. His better football is on the right and that position is taken up by Salah.

Liverpool have been urged to target Leeds star Raphinha, who would be a 'perfect' replacement for Mohamed Salah if they decide to sell him, according to Gabby Agbonlahor

The Egyptian forward (pictured), who has one year left on his contract at Anfield, is yet to sign a new deal and Liverpool may choose to sell him to avoid losing him for nothing next summer

'Would they think, "Salah can go then, we can get £30million, £40million with a year left on his contract."

'I don't see any top team not looking to sign Raphinha, I rate him that highly. He would be perfect for Liverpool but would Leeds want to sell him?

'Without him this season, they would have definitely gone down. They might not want to sell him and will they try and make him too expensive for clubs to afford?'

Former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor suggested the Reds could sell Salah for around £30-40m

Raphinha, 25, scored 11 goals last season for a struggling Whites side to help Jesse Marsch's men avoid avoid relegation to the Championship.

The nine-cap international, who joined from Rennes for £17m in October 2020, is widely considered one of the biggest talents outside the traditional 'big six'.

Sadio Mane is in a similar situation to Salah at Anfield and could leave for Bayern Munich this summer, while Liverpool are poised to add to their forward line after agreeing an £85m deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on Monday.