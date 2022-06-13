ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds star Raphinha would be a 'perfect' replacement for Mohamed Salah if Liverpool sold their Golden Boot winner for £40m, insists Gabby Agbonlahor

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liverpool have been urged to target Leeds star Raphinha, who would be a 'perfect' replacement for Mohamed Salah if they decide to sell him, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Reds star Salah won shared last season's Premier League Golden Boot award with Tottenham's Son Heung-min after scoring 23 goals.

The Egyptian forward, who has one year left on his contract at Anfield, has been locked in contract talks but is yet to sign a new deal.

So Liverpool may choose to sell him to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Salah himself has committed himself to staying with Jurgen Klopp's side next season, but former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor has claimed the Reds could cash in on the 29-year-old for around £30-40million.

He told Football Insider: 'I think he would be a good player for Liverpool. His better football is on the right and that position is taken up by Salah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmo8Y_0g9B189p00
Liverpool have been urged to target Leeds star Raphinha, who would be a 'perfect' replacement for Mohamed Salah if they decide to sell him, according to Gabby Agbonlahor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fupnb_0g9B189p00
The Egyptian forward (pictured), who has one year left on his contract at Anfield, is yet to sign a new deal and Liverpool may choose to sell him to avoid losing him for nothing next summer

'Would they think, "Salah can go then, we can get £30million, £40million with a year left on his contract."

'I don't see any top team not looking to sign Raphinha, I rate him that highly. He would be perfect for Liverpool but would Leeds want to sell him?

'Without him this season, they would have definitely gone down. They might not want to sell him and will they try and make him too expensive for clubs to afford?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCUmi_0g9B189p00
Former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor suggested the Reds could sell Salah for around £30-40m

Raphinha, 25, scored 11 goals last season for a struggling Whites side to help Jesse Marsch's men avoid avoid relegation to the Championship.

The nine-cap international, who joined from Rennes for £17m in October 2020, is widely considered one of the biggest talents outside the traditional 'big six'.

Sadio Mane is in a similar situation to Salah at Anfield and could leave for Bayern Munich this summer, while Liverpool are poised to add to their forward line after agreeing an £85m deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Mourinho sent the photo of me and my wife to Raiola... I said: "Are you serious?!"': Paul Pogba reveals details of his bust-up with former United boss Jose over a rehab trip to Miami after he was snapped by paparazzi

Paul Pogba has revealed he was furious with Jose Mourinho after the then Manchester United manager sent a picture of him and his wife while he was recovering from injury in Miami to his agent Mino Raiola. In his new documentary - The 'Pogmentary' - Pogba recalls an incident which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From Pompey to Southampton... via Man City! Saints seal £15m deal for Republic of Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu after he shone on loan at fierce rivals Portsmouth last season

Southampton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in a deal worth up to £15million. Ireland international Bazunu has joined from Manchester City for an initial £12m and has signed a five-year contract that will run until 2027 after passing a medical. The agreement, which has seen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England SMASH their own ODI world record as sensational Jos Buttler and brutal hitting late on from Liam Livingstone guides the visitors to a huge total of 498-4 - two short of 500 -against Holland in Amsterdam

England broke their own world record for a one-day international total after a sensational innings from Jos Buttler and a brutal late charge from Liam Livingstone helped propel them to a mammoth score of 498-4 against Holland in Amsterdam. Buttler, who hit the third-fastest ODI century by an England batsman,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Jesse Marsch
Daily Mail

Tottenham confirm £25m signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton as Antonio Conte's rebuild continues with third signing of the summer

Tottenham have completed the £25million signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. The 25-year-old becomes Antonio Conte's third summer signing at Spurs following in the footsteps of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster. The Mali International has agreed a four-year deal to keep him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Transfer news... for referees! Bobby Madden resigns from the SFA after almost two decades officiating in Scotland as he relocates to England to take charge of EFL games next season

Scottish referee Bobby Madden will transfer to English football this summer and take charge of games in the EFL from next season. Madden will join the National Group of referees, expected to be involved primarily in fixtures in Leagues One and Two after moving south for professional reasons. The 43-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham#Egyptian#Reds
Daily Mail

Former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin 'closes in on a move to Australia after opening talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar' following his release from Loftus Road

Former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin is in talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar over a summer switch, according to reports. Austin was released by the west London club at the end of the season and is said to have already held talks with Brisbane boss Warren Moon. Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hero Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne reveals the toll throwing away Peruvian goalkeeper's water bottle took on him: 'It goes against every moral fibre in my body'

He's been hailed a hero for pulling off the save that got the Socceroos into the World Cup, but Andrew Redmayne has confessed he had a moral dilemma during the penalty shootout against Peru on Tuesday morning. The goalkeeper threw his Peruvian counterpart's water bottle - which had instructions on...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It is a unique, unprecedented situation': Premier League clubs' plans for the World Cup will be crucial and the difference between success and failure, claims one fitness guru - who backs some teams to spring a 'surprise'

The season ahead presents a challenge for clubs and coaches like no other and the way they pilot their players through the World Cup period could prove the difference between success and failure. About a quarter of all Premier League players will be bound for Qatar in November, representing their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

414K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy