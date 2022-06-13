ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Double duty: Hatfield grateful for chance to showcase skills in both North-South games

By Greg Carey
Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took some time for Devin Hatfield to find his footing Friday in the annual North-South All-Star Basketball Classic at South Charleston Community Center. Hatfield spent Sunday through Friday last week on the campus of his future home at West Virginia State, participating in practices leading up to Saturday’s North-South Football...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Storm slams bleachers at high school baseball field into fence

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The storm system that moved through the region Monday evening packed a powerful punch. Evidence could be found Tuesday at Spring Valley High School’s baseball field. The storm system flung the bleachers up against the fence surrounding the field. Keep checking the WSAZ...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jeff O’Malley leaving Marshall to become Lamar athletic director

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One of the longest-serving members of Marshall University’s athletic department is leaving Huntington for a new and major career opportunity. Jeff O’Malley, who has served as MU’s Associate Athletic Director and Chief of Staff for more than two decades, has been named as the Director of Athletics at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Winfield HS student Brayton Boggs named West Virginia Scholar winner

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The winner of the West Virginia Scholar Program is Brayton Boggs, a rising senior at Winfield High School. The award is for a four-year scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan College valued at more than $160,000. It includes tuition, fees, and room and board. Boggs was announced...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

WVU’s Country Roads Scholar Tour hits Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s Country Road Tour is back on the road again. The Country Roads Scholar Tour is a two-day program sponsored by the WVU Provost’s office and WVU Extension that will allow faculty to gain insight into West Virginia Industries, communities, and culture.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Charleston, WV
Basketball
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
Metro News

West Virginia history whizzes earn Golden Horseshoe induction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A couple of hundred students who just finished the 8th grade were honored Tuesday for what they know about West Virginia history. The 2022 Golden Horseshoe Knighting Ceremony was held at the state Culture Center in Charleston. The Golden Horseshoe test is based on the history...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Blenko Glass to sell 159th West Virginia birthday piece

MILTON, W.Va. — Blenko Glass Company’s annual West Virginia birthday piece goes on sale this Saturday. The 159th birthday piece, tilted “Cabin in the Woods,” was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy. “It’s shaped like a cabin and has a stopper looking like smoke coming out...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Tony on the First Look at 4 Derecho hot seat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to derechos, the mother of them all is the June 2012 storm line. Tony tracked it and says there are some similarities to Monday night’s squall line. In order to be designated a derecho, a wind storm must travel 240 miles, last six hours and produce widespread wind damage. Check, check and check says TC so yes the storm line that passed Monday night and knocked out power to thousands can be called a derecho.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Josiah
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Metro News

Kanawha BOE approves deal to sell former Garnet High School to alumni group

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A building that housed a former Black high school in downtown Charleston is being sold to the school’s alumni association. The Kanawha County Board of Education approved the sell of the former Garnet High School to the Garnet Alumni Association at the board’s Thursday evening for the nominal amount of $10 pending the organization’s approval as a non-profit organization.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Carnivore BBQ

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s time to feed your inner cave man. The competition steak at Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin is considered one of the top 20 in the world. Josh Roberts and his family run the Lincoln County eatery. “I ended up tying for 18th in the...
HAMLIN, WV
Metro News

DHHR updates COVID numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,855 active cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s dashboard update. There were 556 new cases confirmed and 552 cases reported as recovered. Three new deaths were reported including a 73-year old female from Putnam County, a 100-year...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Marshall’s Smith changing leadership with several hires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Brad Smith told members of Marshall’s Board of Governors Thursday that his office has been busy working on issues identified in more than three dozen listening sessions he conducted during his first 100 days in office. “There is not grass growing under...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Aau Basketball#Double Duty#Played Football#Cabell
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sophia, or 8 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckley, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Coal City, Shady Spring, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Rhodell, Ghent, Glen Daniel and Josephine. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 43. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Severe thunderstorms tore through much of the region Monday night, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands. The fast-moving storm line, which progressed through the region from northwest to the southeast, spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Cabell and Kanawha counties where the National Weather Service advised of winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha Tpk. still shut down due to downed power lines

UPDATE (10:55 p.m. on June 16, 2022): As of around 10:30 p.m., Metro 911 reports Kanawha Turnpike is still shut down near Jefferson Road after a construction truck accidentally took out a guide wire for a power pole. 13 News will provide updates. UPDATE (5:52 p.m. on June 16, 2022): According to South Charleston police, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court. Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Charleston eatery announces closure, final days of restaurant operation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gourmet Fast LLC of Charleston announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors this weekend. The establishment – which places an emphasis on fine dining without the extensive wait time – released a statement designating Saturday, June 18th as their final day as an active restaurant, citing a lack of walk-in business as the catalyst for the decision.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy