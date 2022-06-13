Daily Log 6.12.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 10-12th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

Info

06/12/202203:10

INCIDENT22004119

LIQUOR VIOLATION C138 S62

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police responded to a hospital for a report of a possible drink-spiking incident.

06/12/202206:30

INCIDENT22004120

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police were dispatched to Massachusetts Avenue for a callbox activation.

06/12/202208:52

INCIDENT22004121

LARCENY UNDER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)

DOUGLASS ST

A Cambridge resident reported a past larceny.

06/12/202209:11

INCIDENT22004122

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

ERIE ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny of an electric scooter.

06/12/202210:40

INCIDENT22004123

MOTOR VEH, TAKING & STEALING PARTS C266 S28

SIXTH ST

A Cambridge Street resident reports a larceny of motor vehicle parts.

06/12/202211:12

INCIDENT22004124

MISC. REPORT TYPE

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police documented a suspicious event that occurred on Broadway.

06/12/202212:51

INCIDENT22004127

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

WASHINGTON ST

Cambridge Police responded to Washington Street for a report of a person bit by a dog.

06/12/202215:43

INCIDENT22004130

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

HURLEY ST

A Cambridge resident reported a theft of a catalytic converter from the area of Hurley Street on or after 06/11/2022.

06/12/202215:57

TRAFFIC22004131

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

FRANKLIN ST

Cambridge Police were called to the intersection of Franklin Street and River Street for a reported two car crash.

06/12/202216:10

INCIDENT22004133

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

HURLEY ST

A report was filed for larceny from a motor vehicle on Hurley Street after a catalytic converter was stolen.

06/12/202216:15

INCIDENT22004132

LARCENY UNDER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

A Cambridge resident reported being the victim of a scam in the promise of government grant.

06/12/202217:24

INCIDENT22004135

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9

BLANCHE ST

Complaints will be sought in the Cambridge District Court against a Jamaica Plain resident charging him with Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Attaching Plates. As a result of a motor vehicle stop, it was determined that the motor vehicle he was operating was neither registered nor insured and the license plate affixed to it belonged on a different motor vehicle.

06/12/202217:49

INCIDENT22004136

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

RICHDALE AVE

A Cambridge resident reported a bicycle stolen from the area near a fitness center in Porter Square around 3 p.m. on 6/12.

06/12/202218:58

INCIDENT22004139

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

JAY ST

A Cambridge resident reported a past hit and run to motor vehicle while parked on Jay Street.

06/12/202219:00

INCIDENT22004137

UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J

BROADWAY

A resident of Dorchester was issued a criminal motor vehicle citation for operating a motor vehicle while the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured, and while having its registration revoked since 10/21/2021.

06/12/202219:15

INCIDENT22004142

ROBBERY, ARMED C265 S17

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for an armed robbery involving two males known to each other after they got into a verbal altercation at a store. One of the males (the customer) was trespassed from the store.

06/11/202201:57

INCIDENT22004091

MISC. REPORT TYPE

FRANKLIN ST

Officers were dispatched by Cambridge Emergency Communications to the area of Franklin Street for a noise complaint in regards to loud music. Upon arrival, officers observed a house party with loud volumes of talking coming from Franklin Street directly adjacent to the originally reported address. Officers observed multiple individuals sitting outside. Officers asked if any of the individuals outside were the host of the party taking place inside of the first floor apartment, to which they replied "No, but we can get him for you". The host of the party came outside to speak with officers and introduced himself. Officers informed the host that it was a loud and that we received a complaint from a nearby unidentified neighbor. It should be noted that officers could hear people loudly conversing from the street/ front of the residence. Officers suggested that the host tell his guests to quiet down a bit and to close the windows to contain the noise. It should be noted that music was not playing at the time of officers' arrival. The host agreed to these suggestions and informed officers that the music would not be played for the remainder of the evening.

06/11/202208:34

INCIDENT22004092

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

RINDGE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the Rindge Avenue area for the report of a larceny from a building. A report was taken.

06/11/202209:05

INCIDENT22004093

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police took a report for malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

06/11/202211:13

INCIDENT22004094

MISC. REPORT TYPE

ROGERS ST

Cambridge Police took a report documenting a custody issue.

06/11/202211:15

INCIDENT22004095

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Sidney Street and Putnam Avenue for a report of a hit and run. After an investigation, all parties were able to exchange paperwork and a report was filed.

06/11/202212:27

INCIDENT22004097

MISC. REPORT TYPE

TEMPLE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Bishop Allen residence for a report of a disturbance.

06/11/202212:42

INCIDENT22004096

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

WINTHROP ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny of a bicycle.

06/11/202213:10

INCIDENT22004098

CREDIT CARD FRAUD UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(G)

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

An Alewife Brook Parkway resident reported debit/credit card fraud.

06/11/202213:13

INCIDENT22004100

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

TECHNOLOGY SQ

A security officer reported an unknown male knocked over a business sign resulting in damage to cement.

06/11/202213:20

INCIDENT22004099

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

RIVER ST

Cambridge Police were dispatched to a grocery store on River Street for the report of two teenagers shoplifting. The two parties fled on a moped prior to police arrival and couldn't be located.

06/11/202213:41

INCIDENT22004101

TRUCK, LARCENY FROM C266 S20B

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

A Minnesota resident reported his rental vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen from a Cambridge hotel property.

06/11/202215:50

INCIDENT22004102

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

FIRST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of First Street and Charles Street for a report of a larceny in progress. A report was taken.

06/11/202217:43

INCIDENT22004105

ASSAULT & BATTERY (A&B), AGGRAVATED C265 S13A/D

RINDGE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Russell Field for a past assault and battery.

06/11/202218:13

INCIDENT22004106

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police documented a report for a larceny that occurred on Massachusetts Avenue.

06/11/202218:32

INCIDENT22004110

MISC. REPORT TYPE

RINDGE AVE

Units responded to a Rindge Avenue cemetery for a report of a suspicious property. The property was investigated and cleared.

06/11/202218:43

INCIDENT22004108

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

GARDEN ST

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred on Garden Street.

06/11/202219:26

INCIDENT22004109

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police documented a Hit and Run that occurred on Massachusetts Avenue.

06/11/202219:35

INCIDENT22004111

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

GARDEN ST

Units responded to Garden Street and Waterhouse Street for a report of an assault in progress at approximately 7:30 p.m.

06/11/202221:29

INCIDENT22004112

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that took place on Broadway.

06/11/202222:37

INCIDENT22004115

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

RINDGE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Rindge Avenue for a fight.

06/10/202201:49

ARREST22004062

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police placed Fawn Yin, 33, 7 Temple Street in Cambridge, under arrest for warrants out of Framingham District Court, including Possession for a Class B Drug and Receiving Stolen Property $1,200+.

06/10/202202:36

ARREST22004063

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Mathew McFarland, 35, 249 Garden Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Quincy District Court for Shoplifting by Asportation and Possession of a Class B Drug outside a Alewife Brook Parkway pharmacy.

06/10/202207:20

INCIDENT22004064

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

PEARL ST

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred on Pearl St.

06/10/202208:29

INCIDENT22004066

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

BISHOP ALLEN DR

Eduardo Castro, 24, 1 Church Street in Cambridge, was arrested and charged with Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. Castro was observed by Cambridge Police driving a motor vehicle on a public way. Castro does not have a Massachusetts Driver's License. When Castro became aware he was being arrested, he prevented officers from handcuffing him by tensing his arms and physically prevented officers from placing his hands behind his back.

06/10/202209:53

INCIDENT22004067

HARVARD ST

Cambridge Police documented a breaking and entering that occurred on Harvard Street.

06/10/202210:15

INCIDENT22004071

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMERON AVE

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred on Cameron Ave.

06/10/202211:03

INCIDENT22004068

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge Financial Institution reported the loss of funds due to fraudulent activity on one of their customer's accounts.

06/10/202211:10

INCIDENT22004070

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

BROADWAY

A Granby resident reports that her car was hit while stopped at a red light, and the other driver did not provide the necessary information and drove off.

06/10/202211:16

INCIDENT22004072

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

ALBANY ST

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred on Albany Street.

06/10/202212:49

INCIDENT22004073

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Central Square for a larceny.

06/10/202213:46

INCIDENT22004077

ROBBERY, ARMED C265 S17

GREEN ST

A homeless resident out of Boston reported that he was threatened with a knife, punched, and had his cell phone stolen.

06/10/202214:53

INCIDENT22004084

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police received a call from a Medford resident who wanted to report her bike stolen from a bike rack yesterday near the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

06/10/202215:54

INCIDENT22004087

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

BROADWAY

A Spencer resident called Cambridge Police to report a hit and run that occurred earlier this afternoon at the intersection of Scouts Way and Broadway Street.

06/10/202216:01

INCIDENT22004080

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police issued a summons to a Cambridge resident for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault. While conducting routine patrol in Central Square, Officers were flagged down by multiple citizens stating there was a fight going on Massachusetts Avenue near Essex Street. Cambridge Police arrived on scene and spoke with the victims who stated that the man had thrown a bottle at one victims head and pushed another victim. That male was identified and summonsed.

06/10/202216:07

TRAFFIC22004082

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

DUDLEY ST

A hit and run crash occurred on Dudley Street.

06/10/202216:45

INCIDENT22004081

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CONCORD TPKE

A Concord Turnpike resident reported a known person stole his medication and tablet.

06/10/202216:46

INCIDENT22004088

IDENTITY FRAUD

FAIRMONT AVE

A Cambridge resident called the Cambridge Police department to file an identity fraud report.

06/10/202217:08

INCIDENT22004083

MISC. REPORT TYPE

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a report of harassment between neighbors. A report was taken to document this ongoing civil issue.

06/10/202223:26

INCIDENT22004089

UTTER COUNTERFEIT NOTE C267 S10

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Mass. Ave. for a counterfeit report.