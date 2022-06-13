ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Morning Flurries: Cup Final schedule released

By Thomas P. Williams
milehighhockey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time is here. The Stanley Cup Final is happening this week and your Colorado Avalanche are playing in it against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Over the weekend, the schedule for the Final was released and it is...

www.milehighhockey.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits back with truth bomb ahead of Stanley Cup Finals vs Lightning

Every NHL player’s mission in the league is to see their name engraved on the Stanley Cup — the greatest trophy in all of sports. Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon definitely wants that by the end of the upcoming 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he would look to help the Avs pull that off without worrying about his legacy.
NHL
Front Office Sports

NHL Sees Major Viewership Gains Entering Stanley Cup Final

Coming off the most-watched opening rounds in years, the Colorado Avalanche and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning could continue that viewership upswing as the Stanley Cup Final begins Wednesday night. Through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the games broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 have...
NHL
Axios Denver

5 top spots to watch the Colorado Avs play in the Stanley Cup Final

With tickets starting at a record $800 — and Denver making it easier than ever for restaurants and bars to host watch parties — get ready for gatherings near and far beyond Ball Arena.Where to go: Here are five top spots to catch all the icy action for a fraction of the cost.Sobo 151: This longstanding Czech bar and grill is decked out in hockey memorabilia, and serves dishes with names like "Zamboni," "Penalty Box" and "Game 7 Overtime."Brooklyn's: Just 50 yards from Ball Arena, the space features two bars and plenty of high-definition TVs, and it fits 500 people...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper’s Stanley Cup Finals status gets huge boost

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper picked up an injury during the first game of the Western Conference Finals, prompting the Avs to roll with backup Pavel Francouz during their sweep of the Oilers. On Tuesday, GM Joe Sakic dropped a huge truth bomb on Kuemper’s status for the Stanley Cup Finals vs. the Lightning, claiming […] The post Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper’s Stanley Cup Finals status gets huge boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore

Twitter map shows most of U.S. backing Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche appear to be the overwhelming fan favorites in the Stanley Cup Final. A map created by Betonline.ag using geotagged Twitter data gathered since the matchup was set Saturday, including over 110,000 tweets, shows the majority of the United States is rooting for the Avalanche to win. The...
DENVER, CO
AccuWeather

Stanley Cup showdown: Comparing Denver and Tampa weather

Two teams with weather-themed nicknames are set to battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup. Here's how the two cities' weather compares in a head-to head-matchup -- and why the date May 21 is significant for the Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning have both punched a ticket to...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Stanley Cup won't visit Russia, Belarus this summer: NHL

Whether it's the Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche celebrating a Stanley Cup Final victory, the Cup itself won't go to Russia or Belarus in the coming months, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday. However, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the teams would still be able to draft players from Russia or Belarus in the upcoming NHL drafts.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BURAKOVSKY'S OVERTIME WINNER PROPELS AVALANCHE TO A 1-0 SERIES LEAD IN THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

Ball Arena in Denver was rocking on Wednesday night as the city hosted their first Stanley Cup Final game since 2001. Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson took the game's first penalty, getting two minutes for holding the stick of Lightning forward Nick Paul. Colorado managed to kill the penalty off and used the momentum from that to take the first lead of the game.
DENVER, CO

