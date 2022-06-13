ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Monday brings in new gas, diesel fuel average record in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new week begins, gas prices in Arkansas steadily rose to new record heights.

AAA reported Monday that the state average of gas is up to $4.53, setting another record. The price of gas is up 13 cents from a week ago. The price of diesel fuel saw another record of $5.31, jumping seven cents from a week ago.

Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.87 per gallon. Paying the least are Van Buren County drivers with an average of $4.39 per gallon.

Gas prices hit new record high

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying an average of $4.53, up just over a nickel in the last week. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying an average of $4.49, up 7 cents since last Monday. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, drivers are paying an average of $4.47, which is up 12 cents in the last week.

The national average for regular gas slightly jumped to $5.01 per gallon, while the national average for diesel dropped a tenth of the cent to $5.77 even.

These factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Arkansas has the third lowest state average for regular gas, behind Georgia and Mississippi. California continues to lead the nation with an average price of $6.44 for a gallon of regular gas.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

