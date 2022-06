Hempstead County Investigators and Detectives from the Hope Police Department continues to process the vehicles discovered in the Little River on Tuesday. No evidence as of yet has been obtained as to the ownership of the first vehicle. The first vehicle was so deteriorated that when being pulled from the water it broke into two pieces, that vehicle was searched at the river and investigators discovered no evidence of Human remains in that vehicle.

HOPE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO