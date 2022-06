FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to open College World Series play against Stanford on Saturday at 1 p.m. and televised on ESPN. On Thursday, Dave Van Horn and three key players for the Razorbacks met with the media. Connor Noland will be Saturday’s starter for the Razorbacks. Noland is 7-5 on the season with an ERA of 3.86. His last two starts have been outstanding. He started against Grand Canyon in the Stillwater Regional and North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

