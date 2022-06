Bloomsburg, Pa. — A proposal to round up and euthanize geese at the Bloomsburg Town park was voted down Monday night after months of backlash from residents and animal rights advocates. Council voted unanimously to reject a $7,000 plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to harass and cull part of a large flock of non-migratory Canada geese that have taken up residence at the park. Now it will be...

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO