Yosemite National Park vandalized with graffiti

YOSEMITE NATION PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park officials are asking for help to identify those responsible for vandalism on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls.

Park official says on May 20, around 8:15 p.m., Yosemite park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism on the trail.

Rangers say they set up a trail block and identified potential suspects. The next day, officials say they went up and discovered about 30 sites along the trail spray painted with white and blue graffiti.

Photo provided by Yosemite National Park

Photo provided by Yosemite National Park

According to park officials, the smallest was around “one foot by one foot, but most were about three feet by three feet, and a few were larger than eight feet by eight feet.”



Park officials are asking if you were on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on May 20 and saw people carrying cans of spray paint, engaging in tagging, or having video or photographic evidence, please let us know by visiting the National Park Service.

You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov or call or text 888-653-0009.

