ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ace Frehley Takes Swipe At Paul Stanley For Allegedly Lip Synching

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlSkW_0g9Az2pT00

Ace Frehley took a moment Saturday during his New York City solo show to rib KISS frontman Paul Stanley over accusations that he's been lip-synching during Kiss's 'End of the Road' farewell tour.

Frehley referred to Kiss's mishap last week in Belgium while introducing the song "Detroit Rock City."

"This song's a great song written my Mr. Paul Stanley," Frehley said, before waving his finger in the air. "By the way, we don't use tapes. Anyway, this one's about a city in the Midwest on Lake Michigan. It's called 'Detroit Rock City.'"

The comment provoked laughter and groans from the audience. You can see if for yourself via the player at the bottom of this page.

Skeptical music fans are pointing to footage from the band's recent show in Antwerp where Stanley can be heard singing "Everybody" despite not being near a microphone.

Stanley, who underwent surgery last decade to address issues with his vocal cords, has been repeatedly accused of singing to backing tracks during Kiss's farewell tour.

Kiss is currently taking its 'End of the Road' tour through Europe .

Frehley has a handful of U.S. and European dates on his schedule this summer. See more here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Antwerp, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Admits She Was Grossed Out by Growing Armpit Hair For ‘1883’: ‘Never Again’: Watch

Country star Faith Hill gave some interesting personal information about how she transformed into her character for the show, 1883. In the Yellowstone prequel, Faith plays Margaret Dutton alongside her real life husband Tim McGraw, who plays the role of James Dutton. The miniseries follows the story of a family traveling from Tennessee to Montana in the 19th century.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy