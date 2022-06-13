Ace Frehley Takes Swipe At Paul Stanley For Allegedly Lip Synching

Ace Frehley took a moment Saturday during his New York City solo show to rib KISS frontman Paul Stanley over accusations that he's been lip-synching during Kiss's 'End of the Road' farewell tour.

Frehley referred to Kiss's mishap last week in Belgium while introducing the song "Detroit Rock City."

"This song's a great song written my Mr. Paul Stanley," Frehley said, before waving his finger in the air. "By the way, we don't use tapes. Anyway, this one's about a city in the Midwest on Lake Michigan. It's called 'Detroit Rock City.'"

The comment provoked laughter and groans from the audience. You can see if for yourself via the player at the bottom of this page.

Skeptical music fans are pointing to footage from the band's recent show in Antwerp where Stanley can be heard singing "Everybody" despite not being near a microphone.

Stanley, who underwent surgery last decade to address issues with his vocal cords, has been repeatedly accused of singing to backing tracks during Kiss's farewell tour.

Kiss is currently taking its 'End of the Road' tour through Europe .

Frehley has a handful of U.S. and European dates on his schedule this summer. See more here .