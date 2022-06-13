ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia tops 7K COVID-19 deaths

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has now passed 7,000.

As of this morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths, a 75-year-old male and a 53-year-old male both of Cabell County. These deaths bring the state’s total to 7,001 since the pandemic began.

“We send condolences to these families and to all who are grieving on this somber morning,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together, we can end transmission of this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

The state is also reporting 1,306 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the weekend, bringing the total number of cases reported in the Mountain State throughout the pandemic to 523,367. Active cases in West Virginia are currently at 1,989, below 2,000 for the first time since May 17.

Active cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (15), Berkeley (144), Boone (40), Braxton (20), Brooke (29), Cabell (100), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (49), Gilmer (11), Grant (11), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (25), Hancock (37), Hardy (12), Harrison (104), Jackson (7), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (184), Lewis (16), Lincoln (12), Logan (52), Marion (83), Marshall (17), Mason (35), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (28), Mingo (13), Monongalia (145), Monroe (22), Morgan (10), Nicholas (33), Ohio (37), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (54), Raleigh (101), Randolph (20), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (7), Taylor (34), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (26), Wayne (28), Webster (6), Wetzel (21), Wirt (1), Wood (70), Wyoming (24).

Health officials say 217 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 25 patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of those numbers, the DHHR says six children are hospitalized, with three children in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

A total of 514,377 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state’s county alert system map shows 18 counties in yellow and the remaining 37 counties are in green.

The WV DHHR says due to an ongoing system update that affects all 50 states, the National Center for Health Statistics is unable to certify deaths from June 6 to June 20. Health officials say this could affect the state’s ability to report COVID-19 deaths. They say the Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services will continue to certify and report deaths using the death reconciliation process, but the NCHS update could cause a decrease in the number of deaths reported in that time period.

