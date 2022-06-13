Kalamazoo Christian ends Mendon's season

Saturday did not go as planned for the Mendon Hornets.

The softball team was hosting the Division 4, Region 29 tournament, but the Lady Hornets were not able to advance. The fifth-ranked hosts dropped a 7-0 decision to ninth-ranked Kalamazoo Christian. The Lady Comets then went on to beat Three Oaks River Valley 12-11 in eight innings in the regional championship game.

“They’re solid, they deserved to win today, they put the ball in play and made plays that we didn’t,” Mendon coach Steve Butler said following the team’s loss. “We just didn’t get it done today. We struggled at the plate, we just didn’t take advantage.”

With the loss, Mendon ends the season at 27-6. Last year, Kalamazoo Christian beat the Hornets in the regional round as well. Compiled with last year, this group of players won nearly 60 games over the two-year span for Mendon. The Lady Hornets will now be tasked with finding a way to replace plenty of senior leadership.

“I don’t know how, but you can’t replace some of our girls,” Butler said. “They’ve done a great job. They’ve done a lot of good things here, they’ve helped build the program. They’ve got a lot to be proud of and brought some excitement to our Little League program.”

Even with quite a few assets graduating, the Mendon program had five freshmen play in more than half of the team’s games this season.

Back to Saturday, Kalamazoo Christian scored at least one run in five of the seven innings played.

Mendon actually had a nice thing going in the opening frame. Kara Swan hit a single before Lauren Schabes earned a walk behind her. Unfortunately, Swan was then picked off second base after Ally Butler hit a laser right at the third baseman, which resulted in a double play. Payton Griffith would then hit a single as well, but Mendon’s short rally ended there.

The Hornets did not register a hit the remaining six innings.

The Comets opened the scoring in the second. Mackenzie Ash connected on a base hit that scored Reagan Broekhuizen to give them the lead. A double from Morgan Shepperly in the second plus a ground ball fielder’s choice from Maegan Meldrum in the third both produced runs and put the score at 3-0.

Broekhuizen connected for an RBI single in the fourth. In the fifth, both Holland DeVries and Aubrey Herder produced a run for the Comets and made the score 6-0.

Meldrum singled in the seventh as well, scoring Broekhuizen.

“When you get to this point in the year, you gotta hit,” Butler said. “If you don’t hit, you don’t win. They got the timely hits today and we didn’t. That’s about how it rolled.”

For the game, Kalamazoo Christian laced 10 hits. Mendon registered just two, and both came in the first inning.

“You can definitely tell, their top to bottom hitting lineup is probably stronger than ours, that’s one of the things we said in the dugout — we have to be more aggressive with our swings, our hitting, we can’t sit back and wait,” Butler said. “They’re making outs by putting the ball in play and we’re getting outs by strikeouts. They’re making contact with the ball and that’s something we have to work on in the off-season.”

Schabes struck out four hitters from Kalamazoo Christian in the game.

Mendon now looks to re-tool in the off-season. Butler said the team is already filling up the schedule with harder tournaments for next year.

But for this year, the Lady Hornets can still look back and be proud of their season.

“We’re a good team and our kids played hard,” Butler said. “They put a lot of work in.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Kalamazoo Christian ends Mendon's season