In conjunction with Monterey's 175th anniversary, it is well worth the trip to head out on route 23 and spend the day at The Bidwell House Museum, located at Art School Road. The property was recently restored and refurbished as over 190 acres of pristine surroundings await you. This location also serves as an embodiment of when settlers first called The Berkshires home base. If you are a hiker, explore the many trails, free of charge. Walkers also can take advantage of getting that much needed exercise as this benefit is available daily from dawn to dusk.

MONTEREY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO