City of Cambridge Offices Closed June 20 in Observance of Juneteenth

City of Cambridge offices, libraries, and senior centers will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth, and payments will not be required at parking meters and parking pay stations. The offices at Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Avenue, will be closed on June 20, however, the gates will be open from 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The city's appointment only COVID-19 test site at 295 Third Street, Cambridge, operated by CIC Health, will be open on Monday, June 20. For more information on testing and locations, visit www.cambridgema.gov/testing.

Curbside collection of trash, recycling, compost and yard waste will be one day behind schedule the week of June 20. Street cleaning that normally would have occurred on Monday, June 20, is rescheduled to Wednesday, June 29. Streets will be signed and posted.

Street cleaning and curbside collection reminders are available via text, email, or app notifications by downloading the “Zero Waste Cambridge” app for iPhone/Android. Users can also register to receive these reminders and other city alerts and newsletters, including the Daily Updates email newsletter, at CambridgeMA.Gov/Subscribe.