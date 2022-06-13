Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (6/13/22)

With inflation high and everything costing so much, low-income families are struggling more than ever to find things to enjoy that are free or low-cost. It just got easier thanks to hundreds of museums across the nation offering free or reduced admission to individuals or a family (up to 4 people) who received food assistance (SNAP) with a program called "Museums for All". New York State has a number of participating museums in this program and here in our region of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties, there are several museums offering free admission. These are very popular museums in our local area and ones well worth a visit.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO