Centreville, MI

Centreville upended in regional round, ends season

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago

The Centreville softball team knew the gameplan for Saturday.

The Bulldogs were going to have to execute offensively against Watervliet in the regional semifinals. The two schools had just played toward the end of the regular season and Watervliet had won both of those games by a handful of runs. On Saturday, Centreville battled for seven innings, but came out on the wrong end of an 8-2 victory by Watervliet in the regional round.

“We came in today, played these guys two weeks ago and today was kind of a similar outcome,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “They’re a great team. Watervliet is a very solid team. This whole region, the average enrollment is 420 (students) and we’re at 260, so we knew we were going to be underdogs in this game.”

Peterson said the Bulldogs decided not to let that bother them. And it worked for the first third of the game, with Centreville holding a 1-0 advantage into the bottom of the fourth inning.

But in the end, Watervliet plated two in the fourth, plus three more in each of the fifth and sixth innings to come away with the win.

“We had good camaraderie between the teammates,” Peterson said. “We knew we needed to score today, but it just didn’t go our way in the end.”

Centreville did its best to stay in the game. They even put together a decent rally late in the game, but just could not produce any runs across the plate.

“In the sixth, we have the tying run at the plate, wish we could have scored a couple more but we were right there, I’m just so proud of these kids,” Peterson said. “I’m proud of these seniors. I’m proud of the leadership they have offered while they’ve been here.”

Centreville did put one across in the sixth. Kamryn Troyer connected for a double to start the inning, she then scored as LillyAnn Lutz reached second base following an error while she was at bat. Abbe Wherrett then walked behind her, but that’s where the threat ended as Centreville then hit three fly balls in consecutive at bats that went for outs.

Back in the first, Centreville scored the opening run of the game. Troyer doubled to open the contest, then was sacrificed over to third by Lutz. Wherrett singled behind her, giving the Bulldogs the 1-0 advantage.

Troyer finished with two doubles and scored both runs for the Bulldogs. Wherrett hit a double and a single in the game, she drove in one. Faith Edwards connected for a single in the game as well.

On the mound, Edwards struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Peterson said the seniors will obviously be missed for Centreville.

“The seniors set a good example of the standard of what practices look like, on being intentional. I think they do a good job of having fun, but also (they) take it very serious,” she said. “There’s a good balance of when it’s time to be serious, we’re gonna be serious, but when it’s also time to have fun while doing it, there’s been a good balance of that all season.”

In the next game, Watervliet lost to Parchment, 6-2. The Panthers got to the regional finals by beating expected favorite Buchanan, 1-0.

Centreville ends the season at 21-8.

