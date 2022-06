Technology is an obvious game-changer in the way we communicate with one another and has changed how time has progressed for human societies. People can now be closer than they have ever been, even across far distances. Manuel Castells’s space of flows concept highlights this connection perfectly. In short, the space of flows is the observance of how space and time actively interact with a digital age society. So, even though New York City may be distant from other cities across the Atlantic Ocean, it is connected to London because both cities can easily contact each other and are therefore close in the space of flows perspective.

