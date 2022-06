About a month ago, AMD gave us a thorough summary of Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 CPUs, some key specifications, and even a hint at performance stats during Computex 2022. The details of the upcoming CPUs are pretty stirring, and the new AM5 motherboards should be a treat too, but we must contain our excitement until "fall 2022," according to official AMD statements. In the US, fall starts with the equinox on September 22, but we have just seen a leaked slide suggesting Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be released on September 15.

