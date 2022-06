Summer in the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse is heating up with the release of Double Masters 2022, with card previews starting on June 16. Tapping into the popularity of the first Double Masters set that was released in 2020, a second Double Masters will drop on July 8. A total of 331 cards are contained within the set, with some of the reprints featuring new art and with all Rare and Mythic Rare cards having the new foil-etched treatment.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO