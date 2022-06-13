ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch for at Bears' mandatory minicamp this week

By Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears wrapped up the voluntary portion of their offseason program following organized team activities last week. Now, the attention shifts to mandatory minicamp, which runs June 14-16.

There were a number of intriguing storylines unfolding during OTAs, including a number of which will continue into minicamp.

The Bears have three more practices before breaking for the summer ahead of training camp in late July.

Here’s what you should be keeping an eye out for at minicamp this week:

Justin Fields' progress

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The player everyone is watching this offseason is quarterback Justin Fields, who’s entering a pivotal second year. While there’s been plenty of criticism about his supporting cast, the Bears are confident that Fields will take a step forward this season. A big part of that is a new offensive scheme that’s catered to his skillset, where tight end Cole Kmet teased that Fields will be on the move a lot. While Fields hasn’t had a perfect offseason, his coaches and teammates are already noticing vast improvement in just a few months. The hope is Fields continues to take those small steps forward before the real test begins this season.

Offensive line alignment

The Bears have been tinkering with the offensive line this offseason, moving players around at different positions. One of the storylines from the final week of OTAs was Teven Jenkins getting reps at right tackle with the second-team offense, as fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones got his chance with the starters. Matt Eberflus said not to make a big deal of it, as they’re trying to find the best possible combination and promote competition heading into the season. All eyes will be on the starting offensive line combination as minicamp kicks off. Although the real test starts in training camp.

Position battles

The offseason program has brought up a taste of some of the position battles we can expect in training camp. There’s a glaring hole at the right guard position. So far, the Bears have been rotating Sam Mustipher and Dakota Dozier, and it looks like the starting job will come down to one of them. Other position battles to watch include Tavon Young and Thomas Graham Jr. at nickel cornerback, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad at defensive end, roster spots up for grabs at receiver and continued competition along the offensive line.

Starting cornerbacks

One of the biggest upgrades this offseason has been outside cornerback following the addition of second-round rookie Kyler Gordon. Together with Jaylon Johnson and Gordon, the Bears seriously upgraded at outside cornerback. While there’s no question it’ll likely be Johnson and Gordon starting opposite each other come Week 1, it doesn’t sound like the two have had a chance to work together yet this offseason. Johnson was running with the second-team after missing part of the voluntary program to get a feel for his conditioning. While Johnson was back working with the starters last week, Gordon wasn’t at practice. Perhaps this week the Bears will finally get to see their starting cornerback tandem in action.

Wide receivers (outside of Darnell Mooney)

Wide receiver has been the most scrutinized position this offseason, and it’s going to be a focal point from now through the start of the regular season. Darnell Mooney is the only proven wideout on the team. But there are opportunities for the rest of the receiving corps to step up and make plays, including third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr. and free-agent acquisition Byron Pringle, among others. Jones and Pringle have impressed during voluntary practices. Will that continue? And can others make a push for a roster spot?

Rookie performances

There are a number of Bears rookies who have the opportunity to make immediate contributions as starters this season, including their top three selections in cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. All three of those rookies have made strong impressions during the voluntary portion of the offseason program, where Gordon and Brisker have been turnover machines and Jones has showcased his playmaking ability. All eyes will be on those rookies, but are there others who will make a name for themselves?

Any no-shows?

The Bears have had solid attendance during the voluntary portion of their offseason program. While cornerback Jaylon Johnson skipped some, he returned for the final two weeks of OTAs. The two notable absences this offseason are defensive ends Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Muhammad was present during the final week of OTAs, working off to the side, but Quinn hasn’t been present at all. Matt Eberflus said he expects both Quinn and Muhammad to be present at mandatory minicamp.

