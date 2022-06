Jos Buttler wants England to keep striving to get better and push through the 500-run barrier in one-day internationals after their world record 498 for four against the Netherlands.Buttler gave an exhibition in boundary hitting, thumping 14 of England’s record 26 sixes, in his unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls as Eoin Morgan’s side set a new benchmark in ODI and List A cricket.On a baking hot day in Amstelveen, there were ironic cheers of “boring, boring England” from a sizeable travelling contingent that made up the bulk of the crowd of around 6,000 supporters.Goodbye ball.This is absolutely ridiculous from...

