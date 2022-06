Have you had the chance to see Blue Man Group live? They are daring, exciting, and inspiring… and blue! Be sure to see them as this is their last night in San Antonio. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO