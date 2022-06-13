ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Airport authority, first responders to hold disaster exercise at FSD

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls...

ktwb.com

gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-29 rollover; abortions paused; pit bulls at large

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota’s only abortion provider has paused scheduling abortions, while it awaits the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former officer sentenced; grandfather dies after crash; state fair gate hikes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Fsd#Disaster#First Responders#S D
KELOLAND TV

5,000 capacity at Sioux Falls pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If all of the indoor and outdoor, wading pools and splash parks were full at one time in Sioux Falls, there’d be about 5,000 people at them. The capacity numbers include those in the pool, on sun decks and general deck areas. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 8 cars vandalized in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after eight cars’ windows were smashed. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said there are no knowns suspects involved in the serial vandalism that took place on Wednesday, June 15 in central Sioux Falls. Reports show that the cars were rummaged through after they were broken into, and there was one report of a missing purse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Marion Road is reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Marion Road between 41st and 44th Street is reopened. Marion Road had been closed to install and replace underground utilities as part of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Intersection project. —– Read the entire news release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Washington Examiner

Final abortion clinic in South Dakota closes

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem celebrated her state shuttering its last abortion clinic on Tuesday. A Planned Parenthood facility in Sioux Falls has closed, leaving no clinics remaining in the Mount Rushmore State as the nation awaits a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem, Smith react to abortion stopping in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While still legal in the state, abortion has stopped in South Dakota. The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls remains open for services, but an official with the organization confirmed to KELOLAND News it has paused scheduling abortion appointments while awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on the case Dobbs vs. Jackson. In May, a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft showed the court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

Owner Flees After Pit Bulls Maul Woman in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Childcare Costs Skyrocket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (sfsimplified.com) — New data from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative estimates that the gap in childcare affordability is around $636 million per year statewide. So what does “affordability” mean, according to the feds? Glad you asked, here’s the scoop. By federal definitions, “affordable” childcare costs no more than 7 percent of a household income. In South Dakota, the median household income is $59,896. Seven percent of that median income is $4,192. That’s what the federal government considereds affordable. The average cost of a year of childcare for one child in South Dakota is $10,000. So, we’re starting with a gap of $5,808 a year. When you factor in that 74% of families with children have both parents working, the numbers are astronomical.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman attacked by four pit bulls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials released the names of the people involved in the bicycle accident involving a truck that happened north of Brookings on Thursday. Authorities say a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Preliminary crash information...
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Escaped Yankton inmate surrenders in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fatal Vehicle-Bicycle Crash in Deuel County Names Released

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A biker, Jean-Pierre Petit, 53, of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, died due to injuries from a vehicle-bicycle crash last Thursday north of Brookings. According to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety press release, the current crash information states that Petit was riding his Krypton Argon 18-speed bicycle south along the fogline of Interstate 29 when he was hit by a 2015 International straight truck also driving south.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Body found in river not suspicious, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews in Sioux Falls recovered a body from the Big Sioux River Tuesday morning. The Sioux Falls Police Department says they haven’t identified the body of a man who was found in the water near Fawick Park. Officials say the death doesn’t...
sdpb.org

Amazon construction in Sioux Falls is delayed

Two years ago, Amazon announced plans to open a distribution center in Sioux Falls. The company said it would be operational sometime this year. But construction is delayed. Bob Mundt is the president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. He says Amazon blames supply chain problems. “We don't...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

