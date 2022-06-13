ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Moore represents HBCUs in second annual WWE “Next In Line” class at College Football Hall of Fame

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoSWM_0g9AvNqx00

Kesahun Moore’s six sisters could not believe what they were hearing. Particularly his four older sisters that watched him grow up as a professional wrestling fan. Moore, a senior defensive end and outside linebacker at Hampton University, was going to be a part of a select group of Division I student-athletes preparing to enter a pathway to what could end in a WWE contract. Their brother might be the next WWE super star. “They were amazed that I could really be a part of something like WWE,” said Moore during an interview with The Atlanta Voice.

Moore, 23, will be the first HBCU student-athlete member of WWE’s Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) program, “Next In Line.” He is part of a very diverse group of 15 student-athletes that is 50% non-white, according to WWE.

Moore is an example of the athlete WWE is recruiting for “Next In Line,” says WWE Senior Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development James Kimball. “Keshaun has the size, stature and presence that combined with is maturity and work ethic will give him every opportunity to earn a WWE contract at the conclusion of his collegiate career,” said Kimball.

WWE unveiled the 15-member class of “Next In Line” athletes in a release Monday, the first day of the inaugural NIL Summit, a gathering of minds and athletes involved in the NIL space. The summit will include hundreds of student-athletes sharing their experiences with NIL and about navigating a whole new world in college sports.

Moore believes his skills as a college football player will help him the talent development process that “Next In Line” athletes will have to go through. “I think the skills I learned playing football translate well,” he said. “I’ve always been an aggressive athlete and enjoy contact sports.”

The “Next In Line” program also prepares the athletes for the other side of being a professional athlete. Along with being able to physically train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, athletes will get prepped in media training, live event promotion, and community relations, according to a release from WWE.

A publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WWE), the business of professional wrestling comes with more than just wrestling. “I am really grateful for the opportunity, I would have never thought professional wrestling might become a career,” said Moore, who is also a fan of mixed martial arts and boxing.

“Our goal through this NIL partnership is to arm him with the tools and resources necessary to realize his dream,” said Kimball.

Moore, a marketing major, understands that you don’t become The Rock overnight. “It kind of fits my personality,” said Monroe of professional wrestling. “I can talk to anybody about anything.”

The Virginia native is making his first visit to Atlanta for NIL Summit. He plans on making the most of his three days in town. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to network, and get to witness the culture of Atlanta,” he said.

Moore mentioned the culture of Atlanta as another reason he was excited to be making the trip. The Atlanta University Center, home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine, is just blocks away from the College Football Hall of Fame. The College Football Hall of Fame’s HBCU football exhibit was recently expanded.

NIL Summit takes place Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15.

The post Moore represents HBCUs in second annual WWE “Next In Line” class at College Football Hall of Fame appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Monroe, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelman College#Morehouse College#College Athletes#Combat#Hampton University#Division#The Atlanta Voice#Hbcu#Nil Summit
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy