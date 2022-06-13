ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Record Breaking, Dangerous Heat This Week

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcludes Lancaster/Chesterfield Co (minimum is 110 for advisory) High pressure will keep a lid over the area this week with extreme heat beginning today. HIghs will approach 100 degrees this afternoon with heat indices near 105. Heat advisory in place south of I-85 from noon until 8 pm. Lancaster and Chesterfield...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

One Last Day Of Triple Digit Feels, Major Improvement This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday will be the last day of triple digit feels outside. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could become severe. The main threats are wind gusts over 60mph and quarter size hail. A cold front drops south of the area on Saturday bringing cooler and dramatically less humid air. Sunday’s weather for Juneteenth and Father’s Day will be spectacular. Summer heat will build back in by the middle of next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Severe Storms Bring Damage, Outages to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The record heat may have grabbed headlines to start the week, but now storms are back in the spotlight — if your power is on. Heavy rain and strong wind rolled through the Carolinas this Thursday afternoon, causing chaos as many began their evening commute.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Heat advisory in effect for most of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More record-setting temperatures are forecast for this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 A.M until 7 P.M. A few showers or storms will be possible over the next several days, this could bring us some relieve in the heat. Temperatures will be a little cooler over the weekend, and it will not be as humid.
COLUMBIA, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

“No Swimming” Advisory Lifted For Cove On Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A “No Swimming” advisory was issued for a portion of a cove on Lake Norman Thursday following a discharge of sewage. The advisory was issued after an estimated 600 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a damaged pipe on Meta Road in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.
CORNELIUS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chesterfield County, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County in central South Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 922 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buford, or near Lancaster, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Elgin, Heath Springs, Andrew Jackson State Park, USC Lancaster, Van Wyck, Irwin, Buford, Arrowood Estates, Tradesville, Camp Creek Fire Station, Antioch, Kirk Air Base, Faith Christian School, Pleasant Hill, Kershaw Correctional Institution, Unity Fire Station, Lancaster Mill, McWhirter Airfield and Bear Creek Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Weekend Fun at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE N.C. – With Juneteenth and Fathers Day this weekend, the Charlotte Knights are getting ready for the family fun! WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo gets a close up of the new and improved Kid Zone, as well as some more fun things happening at Truist Field this weekend!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Road Closures In Charlotte For Juneteenth Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says there will be several roads closing this weekend due to expected crowds at events across Charlotte for the Juneteenth holiday. June 17th at 5 p.m. – June 19th at 11:59 p.m. Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street. Thomas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Indices#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Heat Wave#Temps
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: National Migraine And Headache Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — Thirty-nine million Americans suffer from migraines – an ailment we are going to explore today because it’s National Headache and Migraine Awareness Month. Here to talk about migraines in this week’s Healthy Headlines segment: Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, has something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy "Papa Tom" Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy's son, Darren, purchased the store.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fire flowers bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Odo A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Odo a loving home! Odo is just over a year old and is up-to-date on all vaccines. He is a sweet dog and calm-tempered. Odo loves to cuddle and is eager to learn. To get more information on Odo or any of the other animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wccbcharlotte.com

Dating Expert Rachel DeAlto Shares Tips for Summer Dating & Online Dating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Because romance typically heats up when the weather does, a lot of singles will be getting out there and diving back into the dating scene this summer. However, the dating burnout is a struggle for some, especially after the pandemic. We talked with Match Chief Dating Expert Rachel DeAlto about ways to deal with dating burnout plus tips for online dating.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Damages Concord Church | PHOTOS

CONCORD, N.C. — A fire in Concord Thursday evening left a chapel at Barber Scotia College damaged, fire officials say. The Concord Fire Department responded around 4:40 p.m. to the reported fire at 145 Cabarrus Avenue. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes and found smoke showing...
CONCORD, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Blaze at J.P. Stevens plant

Last week, firefighters battled a blazing fire at the J.P. Stevens plant for eight hours. “The fire consumed the entire building,” said East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless. “It started in the back of the building and ran down the roof no matter how much water we put on it.”
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Inside the New Sol Cafe in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A new restaurant is now open in Rock Hill, Sol Cafe!. From breakfast, to brunch and lunch, this new place puts off summer vibes!. In the video above, CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil learns more about the new café and what it has to offer the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy