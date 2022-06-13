Record Breaking, Dangerous Heat This Week

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County in central South Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 922 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buford, or near Lancaster, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Elgin, Heath Springs, Andrew Jackson State Park, USC Lancaster, Van Wyck, Irwin, Buford, Arrowood Estates, Tradesville, Camp Creek Fire Station, Antioch, Kirk Air Base, Faith Christian School, Pleasant Hill, Kershaw Correctional Institution, Unity Fire Station, Lancaster Mill, McWhirter Airfield and Bear Creek Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
