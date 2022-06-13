California high school softball: Meet SBLive's 2022 First Team All-State

In 2022, just like any other year, dozens of the best softball players in the country played their high school ball in California. And now, it's time to reveal SBLive California's first-ever All-State softball team. Below is our First Team, and our Second and Third Teams will come out in a separate post in the coming days.

Additionally, Oaks Christian's Micaela Kastor and Saint Francis Mountain View's Jess Oakland were already named SBLive's California co-Players of the Year on June 7. Click here to read the full article breaking down their MVP campaigns.

*Note that P/DP (pitcher/designated player) indicates a two-way inclusion.

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: P/DP Micaela Kastor – Oaks Christian – SR.

Photo by Heston Quan

Kastor is SBLive's California co-Player of the Year , and the Gatorade Player of the Year as well. The Notre Dame commit led the Lions to a CIF Southern Region Division I championship going 25-1 in 151.1 innings with a 0.51 ERA and 255 strikeouts. She also hit .522 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, and a 1.621 OPS.

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: INF Jess Oakland – Saint Francis (Mountain View) – SR.

Photo by Sam Stringer

Recently named SBLive's California co-Player of the Year , Oakland led the state with 21 home runs while batting .578 for the CIFCCS Open Division champion, Northern Region Division I champion, and No. 1 team in the state. The Minnesota commit finished with a .681 OBP, a 2.114 OPS, 67 RBIs, and 52 runs scored.

FIRST TEAM:

P/DP Sydney Somerndike – Villa Park – SR.

The 2021 Gatorade California Player of the Year was again one of the best players in the state as a senior. Somerndike, an Arizona commit, went 14-1 with a 0.69 ERA and 179 K's in 2022 while serving as one of the Spartans' top bats as well. Notably, she was voted the Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year despite missing several games in April to an injury and Villa Park falling in the second round of the playoffs.

P/DP Ryan Maddox – Clovis North – JR.

Another Arizona commit, Maddox was a statewide MVP candidate on one of the best teams in California before dealing with an ill-timed injury before the playoffs. She finished 20-2 with a 0.36 ERA and 264 strikeouts in 136.2 innings, and hit a team-high .506 with three long balls, 15 total extra-base hits, a 1.300 OPS, and 30 runs scored.

P Lauryn Carranco – Clovis – SR.

Photo by Sam Stringer

Carranco, a CSU Northridge commit, emerged as one of the very best pitchers in California to lead Clovis to a Central Section Division 1 title and NorCal Regional Division I finals appearance. She was tied for second in the state with 25 wins as Clovis only allowed 50 runs all season in 34 games, and not one run through its first four playoff wins.

P/DP Riley Wickum – Sutter – SR.

The reigning SBLive Northern Section Athlete of the Year , Wickum was even better in the circle in 2022, leading the Huskies to a 31-1 record, Northern Section Division 4 championship, and Division III Regional title. In 154 innings of work, she went 25-1 with 303 strikeouts and a 0.41 ERA, allowing only nine earned runs all season. The CSU Northridge commit also remained a star on offense, batting .470 with 18 extra-base hits and a 1.170 OPS.

P Brianne Weiss – Orange Lutheran – SO.

Facing arguably the hardest schedule in the state, Weiss went 18-5 with a 0.83 ERA with 200 K's in 152 innings. She was named the Trinity League co-Pitcher of the Year and is one of the top-ranked pitchers in the Class of 2024.

C Olivia DiNardo – Aragon – SR.

The Arizona commit was one of California's top hitters and a valuable defensive weapon, primarily a catcher who can also excel at the corner positions or in the outfield. DiNardo led the Dons to the Central Coast Section Open Division semifinals batting .606 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs, and a massive 1.969 OPS in just 23 games.

INF Mya Perez – Norco – JR.

Perez was in the discussion for being the very best hitter in the state, hitting .676 with a program-record 17 home runs. She was also a key contributor for the Cougars in the circle, but the Arizona State commit gets the nod for her work in the batter's box.

INF Tayler Biehl – Vista Del Lago – SR.

Biehl was one of the most lethal offensive forces in the state – particularly when it mattered most – to power the Eagles to a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 title. The Arizona signee hit .590 with eight home runs, 27 total extra-base hits, and 33 RBIs on her way to a 1.832 OPS. On top of it she was a speed threat, stealing 19 bases en-route to scoring 48 runs.

INF Jordan Woolery – Clayton Valley Charter – SR.

A UCLA commit since eighth grade, Woolery hit .652 with eight homers, 24 total extra-base hits, and 40 RBIs, good for an astronomical 1.980 OPS. She scored 33 runs and was also a defensive standout on the left side of the infield, mainly SS.

INF Tianna Bell – Heritage (Brentwood) – SR.

Bell led the CIFNCS Division 1 champion with a .577 BA, nine home runs, 1.668 OPS, and 39 runs scored. The Cal signee was also among the state's top defensive third basemen.

OF Dakota Kennedy – Sheldon – SR.

Kennedy helped lead Sheldon to a CIFSJS Division 1 title playing at an elite level both at the plate and in the outfield. The Arizona signee batted .465 with 42 RBIs and team-highs of 13 home runs, 1.565 OPS, 13 stolen bases, and 52 runs scored.

OF Kai Minor – Orange Lutheran – FR.

As just a freshman, Minor cemented herself as one of the best and most athletic position players in California. She hit .532 with seven homers and an OPS above 1.500, and also stole 20 bases to score a total of 40 runs. Minor was also an outstanding defensive contributor in centerfield.

OF Mickey "Mickey" Winchell – Granada (Livermore) – SR.

Winchell helped lead the Matadors to the North Coast Section Division 1 finals and is signed with Notre Dame. She hit eight home runs and had team-highs of .527 BA, 59 total hits, 35 RBIs, .883 SLG, and 1.438 OPS. Additionally, Winchell swiped 26 bases in the process of scoring 46 runs, and was an elite defensive player.

UTIL Sydney Stewart – Saint Francis (Mountain View) – SR.

Stewart: Far left Photo by Sam Stringer

Stewart was one of the best hitters in the state and a high-caliber backstop who can play numerous other positions across the field. The Washington commit hit .557 with 15 homers, 53 RBIs, and a huge 1.944 OPS for California's No. 1 team.