Gray, TN

‘Fancy Like’ singer Walker Hayes headlining Appalachian Fair

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Fair officials on Monday announced the lineup for the 2022 event scheduled for Aug. 22-27.

Entertainers set to take the main stage include the following:

Headliner Walker Hayes, set to perform on Monday, Aug. 22, is perhaps best known for his song “Fancy Like,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay in late 2021 and early 2022.

The event marks the Appalachian Fair’s 96th year bringing music, food and family fun to the Appalachian Fairground located at 100 Lakeview St.

Ticket sales will launch on July 14. To learn more, click here .

