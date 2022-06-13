F&W Game Changers: Momofuku's Consumer Packaged Goods

If you're anything like me — which, if you like food, you probably are — you could easily spend hours perusing Whole Foods and thinking about what new items you should try out. But also, if you're anything like me, you probably don't have the time to stick around and read every product description or the grocery budget to give in to every little thing that catches your attention. That's where we come in: Every month we'll be trying out all of Whole Foods' latest products, including their own "365" brand items as well as any other exciting releases, to see what items are actually worth your time and money.

