F&W Game Changers: Momofuku's Consumer Packaged Goods

Combine soy sauce, orange juice, 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, 5 tablespoons water, rice vinegar, lemongrass, mirin, ginger, and Thai chiles in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, undisturbed, until flavors meld, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let steep, uncovered, 10 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids. Rinse pan, and wipe dry. Return soy sauce mixture to pan, and return to a simmer over medium. Whisk together cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl to form a slurry. Add cornstarch slurry to simmering soy sauce mixture; simmer, stirring constantly, until mixture is just thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let ponzu cool completely, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to use or up to 3 days.
