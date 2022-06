Milan has often been called the “drinkable city,” but that sobriquet is never more apt than during Milan Design Week, the annual celebration of design and architecture that engulfs the Italian city each spring. Last week, thousands of brands and designers from around the world showed off their latest offerings at events, pop-ups, and showrooms throughout the design capital. Nearly a quarter of a million visitors, meanwhile, flooded the Salone del Mobile fair—an event that was back in full force after two years of cancellations and postponements.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO