ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Coroner identifies deceased in shooting near Mandeville

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJvpJ_0g9AuJMG00

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, the deceased was identified as 29-year-old Alec Mulvihill.

Neighbors say Mulvihill owned the house and was a New Orleans firefighter. They believe another male firefighter was the one injured in the shooting.

“My mom said yesterday that she was in the backyard, and she was about to go to bed, and their lights were flickering on and off, but she didn’t really know what to think about it,” said Kennedy Ray, who lives nearby.

We reached out to the New Orleans Fire Department. Their spokesperson did not confirm Mulvihill’s death but said they were in the process of releasing a statement.

Ray says she and her friends were hanging out at her house when they noticed police lights.

“We walk out to the front door, and we see a bunch of cop cars outside, and they’re looking in my car, so I’m confused,” recounted Kennedy Ray, who lives nearby. “We open the door, which wasn’t smart, but we ask what was going on, and they told us to close the door and turn off the lights.”

Neighbors say the police and EMS presence on their street was surreal.

“[My mom] called my dad and was like, ‘Oh my God! I don’t want to be here. It’s so unsafe. Blah, blah, blah,’” said Ray. “Then, the cop knocked on our door and was like, ‘Oh, everything should be good. We’re still investigating though, so don’t leave, but everything should be fine.'”

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that everyone involved has been identified.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Investigators rule Sunday night case near Mandeville as shooting, suicide

Sheriff Randy Smith would like to provide an update on the shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night near Mandeville. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. There were two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, and a second was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
MANDEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

TPSO search for missing Hammond woman

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old woman is missing from Hammond. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of Mia Magee. Magee is 22 years old and was last seen talking to a relative on June 14. She is 5’6” and could be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra. She was reported missing on June 15.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Funeral services set for 29-year-old firefighter shot in Mandeville

Funeral arrangements have been set for a firefighter who died by suicide in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. He...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Mandeville, LA
Mandeville, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems
WWL

SUV seen in violent crash was stolen, used in carjacking, records show

NEW ORLEANS — Court records obtained by WWL-TV shed new light on the violent crash caught on camera in New Orleans East. According to police records, the blue SUV seen running a red light and crashing into multiple cars at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road on Tuesday was used in an armed carjacking the day before.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bridge City Center reports 5 escaped from facility, 4 back in custody

Five teens escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth early Thursday morning. JPSO and Senator Patrick Connick confirm four teens are in custody and two are still being sought. Three teens were taken into custody early Thursday morning. One teen was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. One teen remains...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs three men slain Tuesday in New Orleans

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of three men slain on a bloody Tuesday in New Orleans. Trayvon Howard, 24, was shot and killed Tuesday in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive in New Orleans East. An argument between Howard and an unknown suspect preceded his death, New Orleans police said, and the suspect shot Howard in the chest, then fled. The NOPD was notified of the shooting at 12:48 p.m. They found Howard with a gunshot wound inside a home in the area. He was declared dead on the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on June 15, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10, approximately 2 miles east of Interstate 59, in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, MS.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting at Metairie gas station

Gunfire rang out Wednesday evening at a gas station in Metairie. JPSO confirms one victim suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Captain Jason Rivarde says they also made an apprehension.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Driver killed in single-vehicle St. Tammany crash

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 56-year-old Mississippi man. Police say shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, Miss. was driving westbound on Interstate 10 about 2 miles east of Interstate 59 in a 2004 Ford Explorer.
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy