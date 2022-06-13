Coroner identifies deceased in shooting near Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, the deceased was identified as 29-year-old Alec Mulvihill.

Neighbors say Mulvihill owned the house and was a New Orleans firefighter. They believe another male firefighter was the one injured in the shooting.

“My mom said yesterday that she was in the backyard, and she was about to go to bed, and their lights were flickering on and off, but she didn’t really know what to think about it,” said Kennedy Ray, who lives nearby.

We reached out to the New Orleans Fire Department. Their spokesperson did not confirm Mulvihill’s death but said they were in the process of releasing a statement.

Ray says she and her friends were hanging out at her house when they noticed police lights.

“We walk out to the front door, and we see a bunch of cop cars outside, and they’re looking in my car, so I’m confused,” recounted Kennedy Ray, who lives nearby. “We open the door, which wasn’t smart, but we ask what was going on, and they told us to close the door and turn off the lights.”

Neighbors say the police and EMS presence on their street was surreal.

“[My mom] called my dad and was like, ‘Oh my God! I don’t want to be here. It’s so unsafe. Blah, blah, blah,’” said Ray. “Then, the cop knocked on our door and was like, ‘Oh, everything should be good. We’re still investigating though, so don’t leave, but everything should be fine.'”

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that everyone involved has been identified.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

