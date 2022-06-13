The Killers Stop Show to Make Sure 67-Year-Old Crowd Surfer Is Okay
The Killers paused a performance last week in Manchester, England, after bandleader Brandon Flowers spotted an older crowd surfer who had injured his head in the audience. Video of the subsequent exchange between the musician and the concertgoer, called Billy by the singer, has now gone viral, as shown this week...
A 67-year-old fan of The Killers proved at a recent concert that crowd-surfing isn't just a thing you did when you were young. Doug James suffered a few bumps and bruises as he crowd-surfed his way through the rockers' gig in Manchester, England on Saturday, prompting concern (and a quick hug) from frontman Brandon Flowers.
Stranger Things is pretty much the most buzz-worthy show available on any streaming service right now, and it's made quite a few headlines within the metal community since the fourth season aired at the end of May due to a few musical references. Now, the internet is on a mission to identify the guitar solo that the character Eddie Munson plays in one of the episodes.
Last night (June 14) on the reality competition TV show America's Got Talent, 10-year-old contestant Harper stunned the judges and the audience by brutalizing them with a cover of Spiritbox's breakout song "Holy Roller." You may recognize the youngster from the vocal cover video she released last year, which perfectly...
We've seen musicians sporting facepaint on many occasions over the years, but there was a time when it wasn't as prominent and apparently KISS' Gene Simmons took exception to Mercyful Fate leader King Diamond sporting his facepaint and threatened legal action. The topic came up again in a recent fan...
Click here to read the full article. The Foo Fighters have announced the initial slate of guests for their tribute concerts to late drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles.
The lineup for the London gig will boast Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ Chevy Metal bandmates. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be on hand for a special appearance.
Many of those artists will appear at the Los Angeles gig as well, along with Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Gene...
Rage Against the Machine's highly-anticipated reunion tour, which has been postponed the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off in just about a month, and the rockers have shared brand new audio from a recent rehearsal to show us how they're sounding. According to the...
Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage this fall in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters announced the all-star lineups for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that will take place this September, in London and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Hawkins died a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Lollapalooza in April.The Inglewood concert is scheduled for Sept. 27, and the lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singers Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morrissette.Tickets go on sale Friday, and fans were instructed to sign up on the Foo Fighters website to receive ticketing links. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.
Hollywood TV actor Tyler Sanders died at the age of 18 on Tuesday. The star was found at home in Los Angeles at the age of 18and the cause of death is still not known, according to TMZ. An autopsy will be conducted and there will be an investigation, it was added.
TWO people died at Download Festival last weekend, police have confirmed. One man was escorted out of the crowd for medical attention minutes before Iron Maiden's set on Saturday night. He was rushed to hospital and sadly died later that night. A second partygoer also received urgent care earlier on...
Plus! The best '80s solos, riffs, albums and movies as chosen by Steve Stevens, Vernon Reid, Lita Ford, Steve Lukather, Reb Beach, Warren DeMartini, Adam Jones and more, more, more!. We decided to have some fun and dedicate an entire issue to that pair of hot-pink 24-sided dice we call...
For Post Malone, '90s rock was a big part of his upbringing, and during a recent visit on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the musician decided to cover a song that elicited a very special childhood memory for the musical. That song was Pearl Jam's "Better Man." "I remember my brother...
Evergrey singer Tom S. Englund was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program following the release of A Heartless Portrait: The Orphean Testament, the band's second album in as many years and 13th overall. To help expand on the concepts of the record, the band cut multiple...
Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family have announced the first round of performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert scheduled to take place in London in September. Performers include a mix of the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest.
Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia has dropped the music video for her latest single ‘Vibin’. The visual was launched today (June 14) via her label 88rising’s official YouTube channel. The artist goes from putting on her makeup to heading to the pool party area, where she dances with the crowd. It ends with the singer and her friends continuing the party until late in the evening.
Coldplay wrapped up the US leg of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in Florida last night (June 14) – watch support act H.E.R. join them on stage below. The band were playing at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and toasted the end of the current leg of the huge 2022 world tour by inviting H.E.R. on stage.
The Libertines will celebrate two decades of indie sleaze by reissuing their 2002 debut Up The Bracket with a remarkable 65-songs of bonus material. The band have hoovered up a collection of demos, radio sessions, and live recordings to include alongside the original album, which featured the singles "Time For Heroes" and "Death on the Stairs" as well as the title track.
Just over one year ago, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci unveiled Rock the Barrel, a signature bourbon whiskey made in collaboration with Iron Smoke Distillery. Now, the second edition of the spirit, simply dubbed Rock the Barrel 2, has been announced. The first batch made last year sold out in...
Robert Plant recently recalled that he was once offered a role in Game of Thrones. However, the former Led Zeppelin singer and current solo artist ultimately turned down the part in the popular HBO fantasy drama TV series that ended in 2019. But why?. This week, the rocker joked about...
Did you know some of the biggest hits in rock and metal featured outside songwriters?. Way back in the formative years of rock 'n' roll, when Elvis, Chuck Berry and Little Richard were ripping up the rulebook and laying down the foundations of modern popular music, professional song-writers provided many of the hits for the stars. Even Berry, a prolific writer himself, made use of the rich back-catalogue of material by blues and country artists. Presley, of course, could pick and choose from the top composers of the day. In the late '50s and early '60s, both Motown and Stax employed crack in-house writing teams, and the famous Brill Building churned out songs by the hundreds.
