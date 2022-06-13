ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Killers Stop Show to Make Sure 67-Year-Old Crowd Surfer Is Okay

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Killers paused a performance last week in Manchester, England, after bandleader Brandon Flowers spotted an older crowd surfer who had injured his head in the audience. Video of the subsequent exchange between the musician and the concertgoer, called Billy by the singer, has now gone viral, as shown this week...

loudwire.com

Comments / 2

Loudwire

Rolling Stone

Loudwire

CBS LA

Daily Mail

Loudwire

AOL Corp

NME

The FADER

Loudwire

