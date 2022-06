The Oklahoma City Thunder flipped one of their 2022 first-round picks for a future first-rounder in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. Since Sam Presti became the general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has accrued tons of first-round picks in future NBA Drafts. This year, the Thunder held three first-rounders, which included Nos. 2, 12 and 30. Well, one of those is now gone, in exchange for, you guessed it, another future first-round pick.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO