ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds Making ‘School Choice’ Central Issue Of Her Re-Election Campaign

By Mark McHugh
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is making it clear that if she’s re-elected, she’ll again push to give taxpayer support to parents who send their children to private schools. During...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 17

wendy
3d ago

Reynolds is not for the people of Iowa! She is owned by NRA and her high paying contributors! I don't trust her. Trump has her kissing his feet!

Reply(8)
6
Red Rider
3d ago

losing strategy...NO ONE WANTS PUBLIC EDUCATION DEFUNDED!!..quit trying to give your owner the Betsy DeVos family more money...FOLLOW THE MONEY!

Reply
5
Nancy ODonnell
3d ago

This has been an issue since at least 2018. The Republican party has been trying to push vouchers for that long. Give it up Kim. Iowans don’t want public money going for private institutions. Stop trying to browbeat the representatives that don’t agree with you. And stop trying to be like the corrupt Trump, and endorsing people against those that don’t agree with you. That’s called a dictatorship.

Reply(1)
2
Related
KCCI.com

New coalition wants Iowans to vote 'no' on gun constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new group advocating what it calls "common-sense gun laws" is urging Iowans to vote no on adding a new gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution. Iowans will vote on the amendment in November. It would add the right to own and bear arms to the Iowa constitution. Legislators passed the measure in the past two sessions. Now it's up to Iowa voters to decide.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Deidre DeJear to hold rally after lieutenant governor pick

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, is holding a rally Saturday after she announces her pick for lieutenant governor. The rally will be held at Theodore Roosevelt High School Auditorium, 4419 Center St. in Des Moines. The event begins at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New coalition launches in response to Iowa gun amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
kiwaradio.com

Senator Ernst listens to farmer concerns near Cedar Rapids

IARN — Last week, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst met with local and state Ag leaders near Cedar Rapids to hear about their concerns and challenges with the current economic situation in agriculture. A lot of the concern was centered around input costs, mainly fertilizers. Senator Ernst said that there...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Supreme Court to issue abortion ruling Friday

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday that will determine the future of abortion access in the state.State of play: Friday's ruling centers on the state's appeal against a lower court decision in 2020 that struck down a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people in Iowa seeking abortions, IPR reports.The legislature passed the waiting period law in 2020 despite a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that determined the right to seek abortions were protected under the state's Constitution.Since the 2018 ruling, Iowa lawmakers have faced more difficulties trying to restrict abortions in the state.Yes, but: The make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court has significantly changed since then.Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices during her tenure.What they're saying: Anti-abortion activists are hoping the Iowa Supreme Court not only overturns the ruling on the 24-hour waiting period, but goes a step further and reverses the 2018 decision, the Register reports.The bottom line: If the 2018 decision is reversed and Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, Iowa's Republican-dominated Legislature could more easily pass abortion restrictions in the state.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Jeff Kaufmann
kiwaradio.com

Governor Signs Unemployment, Childcare Bills

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Thursday. One shortens the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment from 26 weeks to 16. It also requires the unemployed to take a lower-paying job more quickly. Reynolds argued that the safety net instituted during the pandemic was leading people to not take jobs, thereby worsening the workforce shortage.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa governor signs elder abuse penalties amid a flurry of new laws

Gov. Kim Reynolds sat down with a pile of pens Wednesday at Highland Ridge, a senior care facility in Williamsburg. She signed Senate File 522, a bill establishing criminal penalties for elder abuse. It passed unanimously in both chambers of the Iowa Statehouse. Supporters of the bill gathered around the desk where she signed the […] The post Iowa governor signs elder abuse penalties amid a flurry of new laws appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#Iowa Gop#Politics State#Gop#Iowa Action#Democrat#Dejear#The Iowa Democratic Party
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices?

Iowa Republicans are heading into the general election hoping to hold onto their trifecta control in the Statehouse, as well as their U.S. congressional seats. Democrats are working to flip seats and retain Democratic incumbents like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. All of Iowa’s U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. […] The post Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kdsm17.com

Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Grassley, Ernst Waiting Before Deciding To Support Bipartisan Gun Measure

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst say they are waiting before deciding to add their support to a gun safety measure that is being proposed. Ten Democrats and 10 Republicans agreed on the framework for the bill last weekend. Ernst says “the devil is in the details” and both Iowa Republicans want to see what is included in the legislation aimed at making schools safer. Grassley says he is “encouraged” by the progress on the subject so far. He says it is important to protect the constitutional rights that come from the Second Amendment if he is to add his support.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KEYC

Malfunction in voting machine statewide creates recounts across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Secretary of State’s office learned multiple counties saw an error with a voting machine on election day, according to an email from our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received. The error, which affected less than 1% of ballots in Sioux County, created the...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Governor Launches $100 Million School Safety Plan

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is directing 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief to school safety measures. The state is buying software to monitor school threats online and will provide an app, website and phone number that lets people anonymously report concerns. And 50-thousand dollars will be distributed for each school building in the state, to cover security measures. Nine people are being hired for a School Safety Bureau being established in the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Civil Liberties Group Up In Arms About Iowa Prisoner Pay

It's something that is often satirized in TV and movies: prison inmates making license plates while incarcerated. Truth is, inmates, make a lot more just the plates, they actually make a lot of different items, and, in Iowa, they are paid for their labor. But it's how much, or a...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Signs Ban on Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for School Attendance

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy