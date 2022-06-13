New fire burns 1,600 acres near Flagstaff

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 112°F on Thursday. The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 16 and lasts through 8 p.m. The counties included in the warning...
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Pipeline and Haywire Fires burning in the Coconino National Forest, including a crew from Lewis Prison out in Buckeye. Sergeant Jeremy Hoffman with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections says there are nine sergeants, including himself, and 24 inmates from the prison...
TUCSON, Ariz. - Fans of fantasy sports and Arizona monsoons, rejoice: there's a new game in store for you. A few faculty members from the University of Arizona have created a fantasy monsoon game where people make their predictions on this year's monsoon for a chance to win some prizes at the end of the season.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A domestic-violence incident that ended in a murder-suicide left two people dead and a woman injured late Wednesday night at a home in northern Arizona. Flagstaff Police responded to reports of trespassing just before 10 p.m. on June 15 at a mobile home park home near Route 66 and Milton Road.
On FOX 10 Investigates, the spotlight is on a 1993 cold case in Sedona after a young mother's life was taken after a domestic dispute. Nearly 30 years later, no arrest has ever been made. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Comments / 0