Flagstaff, AZ

New fire burns 1,600 acres near Flagstaff

 4 days ago

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 10 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 112°F on Thursday. The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 16 and lasts through 8 p.m. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
Buckeye prison inmates to help fight Pipeline, Haywire fires near Flagstaff

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Pipeline and Haywire Fires burning in the Coconino National Forest, including a crew from Lewis Prison out in Buckeye. Sergeant Jeremy Hoffman with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections says there are nine sergeants, including himself, and 24 inmates from the prison...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff domestic violence shooting ends in murder-suicide

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A domestic-violence incident that ended in a murder-suicide left two people dead and a woman injured late Wednesday night at a home in northern Arizona. Flagstaff Police responded to reports of trespassing just before 10 p.m. on June 15 at a mobile home park home near Route 66 and Milton Road.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

