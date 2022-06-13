ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appanoose, Cedar, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appanoose; Cedar; Clinton; Davis; Des Moines; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Monroe; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Wapello; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPANOOSE CEDAR CLINTON DAVIS DES MOINES HENRY IOWA JEFFERSON JOHNSON KEOKUK LEE LOUISA MONROE MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN WAPELLO WASHINGTON WAYNE
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henderson; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Henderson, central Warren, south central Des Moines and eastern Lee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Monmouth, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Henderson, central Warren, south central Des Moines and eastern Lee Counties, including the following locations... Lone Tree, Ormonde, Lomax, Carthage Lake, Gerlaw, Ponemah, Shokokon, Media, Larchland and Heapsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy