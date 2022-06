Stephen Curry is the 2022 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP winner after leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years. This is Curry's first Finals MVP award, one in which he was a unanimous selection, and he earned it by averaging 31 points, five assists and six rebounds in the Finals against Boston's No. 1 ranked defense. The Warriors clinched the title with their Game 6 road victory on Thursday, 103-90.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO