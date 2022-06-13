I Ranked 10 Characters From Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" — Let Me Know If You Agree With My List

Chihiro's first ally, Haku, tries to quickly save Chihiro from getting trapped and becoming invisible when he first comes across the human. Throughout his adventure with Chihiro, he shows allegiance to his human friend. Although other spirits consider him untrustworthy, he proves to be the best friend Chihiro can have in this land of spirits. We learn about his tragic past and are adamant about making sure Chihiro never forgets her real name like he did, which has kept him enslaved to Yubaba. His dragon form and powers show off just how badass he is, but his heart won me over and solidified him as one of my favorite characters in the movie.