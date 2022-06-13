I Ranked 10 Characters From Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" — Let Me Know If You Agree With My List

Related
digitalspy.com
Netflix picks up record-breaking horror movie hit
Netflix looks like it's pushing to have its next big foreign-language mega-hit next month, as it has snapped up international release rights for the Taiwanese horror film Incantation. Released in its home territory in March, Incantation is currently the highest-grossing film in Thailand out this year, and the biggest-earning Taiwanese...
I Ranked 9 Characters From "Howl's Moving Castle" — See If You Agree With My List
There's been a lot of animated films about a cursed protagonist but none like Howl's Moving Castle.
Klaus Mikaelson Is Returning So I'm Ranking "The Originals" Characters From Best To Worst
No one in this show stays dead and it gives me trust issues.
IGN
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Gets New Trailer and a July Release Date
Netflix has released a new trailer for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight and confirmed its premiere date to be July 14. The eleven episode series follows Po (Jack Black) as he meets Wandering Blade (Rita Ora) on a journey to save the world from destruction at the hands of a mysterious pair of weasels. The show's heroic duo's clash of personalities can be seen in the trailer, as the light-hearted Po and intense, no nonsense Wandering Blade must learn to deal with each other to succeed.
RELATED PEOPLE
The First Photo Of Ryan Gosling As Ken In The Upcoming "Barbie" Movie Was Released And Twitter Went Wild For It
"Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run."
Here's What Chris Evans Had To Say About Disney Restoring The Same-Sex Kiss In "Lightyear"
"It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion."
Lady Gaga Might Star As Harley Quinn In "Joker 2," Which Will Also Be A Musical
Hold on to your butts!
Here's The TV Show You Should Be Watching Based On Which "Downton Abbey" Character You Identify As
Because we can't all be The Dowager Countess.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Netflix's Bastard Anime Release New Trailer
Netflix has been going all-in on anime for a while now, and it seems like one of its strongest originals is about to debut. After all, fans have been looking forward to the release of Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy since it was announced. Now, a new trailer is here detailing some of the show's best moments, and the reel proves this summer show won't be one to skip.
SFGate
‘Miraculous’ Creator to Reboot ‘Astroboy’ with Method, Shibuya Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Thomas Astruc, the creator and director of the globally successful youth franchise “Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir,” is set to reboot “Astroboy,” one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Method Animation, the prestigious Mediawan Kids & Family banner behind “Miraculous”...
I Want To Hear All Your "Stranger Things" Theories And Predictions
I'm not prepared for the rest of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Star in Looney Tunes Musical for HBO Max and Cartoon Network
Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are going to have to work on their vocals for a new Looney Tunes animated musical movie that will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. According to Deadline, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical is an original movie from Warner Bros. Animation featuring new orchestrations from the library of classic Warner Bros. musicals, along with everyone's favorite animated characters taking part in song and dance numbers. The family film finds Bugs retiring from the Broadway life and Daffy attempting to step into his vacated spotlight. Unfortunately, one obsessed fan kidnaps Daffy, forcing Bugs to help lead a rescue mission.
Austin Butler Has A Pretty Good Reason Why He's Still Talking Like Elvis Presley After Finishing "Elvis"
"I'm not surprised that it clicks in."
36 Behind-The-Scenes Moments From "Stranger Things" Season 4 That I'm Obsessed With
I want to be a part of this cast.
25 Underrated Movies Featuring Marvel's Top Stars
Though they may star Earth's Mightiest Heroes, these films might have flown under your radar.
Jean-Louis Trintignant Dead at 91: French Legend Defined Art Cinema for Over 60 Years
Click here to read the full article. Jean-Louis Trintignant is dead at 91. The French actor assembled as diverse a career as any film performer of the second half of the 20th century with a 60-year output that all but came to define arthouse cinema. Just in the past decade, he broke cinephiles’ hearts with his devastating turn in Michael Haneke’s 2012 film “Amour,” in which he played a husband caring for his Alzheimer’s-suffering wife. Playing his spouse in that film was Emmanuelle Riva, herself one of the pioneering actors of the French New Wave. Their collaboration was perhaps the last...
Gamespot
Dragon Ball Super Getting Beautiful Blu-Ray Collector's Set Released, Stuffed With Special Features
Fans of Dragon Ball Super will be excited to learn that the series is getting a super Blu-ray release on September 20. Crunchyroll is releasing a limited edition boxed set, which is available for preorder now, and it's a pretty fantastic-looking set. Contained within 20 Blu-ray discs, and loaded with...
Sarah Catherine Hook And Imani Lewis From "First Kill" Might Be The Best Costars Around, And Here's The Proof
Listen, I just want to be BFFs with Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis from First Kill.
54 Things That Inspired Stranger Things To Keep You Occupied Until Season 4, Part 2 Drops
Major Stranger Things vibes.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0