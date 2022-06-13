ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Ranked 10 Characters From Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" — Let Me Know If You Agree With My List

By Joshua Correa
 4 days ago

Studio Ghibli has been making fantastic animated films for decades, but Spirited Away is always at the top of its long list of movies. The animation to storytelling is top-notch, along with the beautifully designed characters that make this unique story work. I took 10 characters from this beloved animated film and ranked them. Let me know what you think.

10. Yubaba

As the antagonist of the film, it's understandable why she's one of the least liked. Her treatment of Chihiro, Haku, and many others just makes you want her to meet an untimely end. I loved the fact that by the end of the film her own baby Boh stands up to his overbearing mother, and we see other bath workers celebrate Chihiro getting the better of this big-headed granny.

9. Aogaeru

This greedy little frog spirit is just the first sign of things for young Chihiro as this green snitch rats out that there's a human amongst the spirits. There's a bit of satisfaction seeing him get swallowed whole by No-Face, though his greed causes No-Face to be so out of control and swallow up the number of spirits it does. Either way, this little slime ball irked me and is at the top of the list.

8. Chichiyaku

Chichiyaku, like many of the spirits in the bathhouse, initially treats Chihiro rather harshly due to her being a human, but after being saved by the young girl and helping the River Spirit, he starts to cheer for her. His arc, though not significant like others, shows just how spirits were affected by Chihiro's presence and triumphs.

7. Boh

Starting off as a selfish, spoiled germophobe, Boh is easily detestable at the beginning of the film, but after his adventure with Chihiro and Haku, which includes being turned into a mouse, we see him standing up to his mother Yubaba and starting to be self-sufficient. I guess being turned into a mouse after being a giant baby can be humbling.

6. Zeniba

Considering how we're introduced to Yubaba's twin, it is understandable to feel suspicious of her character. She was pretty vicious regarding finding her Golden Seal and threatening Chihiro. This all changes, though, when we see her mercy and kindness as Chihiro returns the Golden Seal on behalf of Haku and offers a reformed No-Face as an apprentice to her. Thankfully we got to see the kind old granny we weren't getting from twin Yubaba.

5. No-Face

This grunting semi-translucent spirit wreaked some havoc after being tainted by greedy spirits and ignorantly thinking that this behavior would win Chihiro's company and friendship. Though after swallowing multiple spirits and causing a good amount of destruction in the bathhouse we realize that his greed and aggressiveness were caused by the spirits it consumed, specifically Aogaeru. After being cleansed of all the spirits and going back to its docile obedient behavior, we see it accept an apprenticeship from Zeniba after displaying its knitting skills.

4. Kamajī

This spiderlike boiler worker initially refuses to help Chihiro, though after seeing her tenacity he quickly becomes an ally to the young protagonist, and even claims to be her grandfather to help her secure a job so she doesn't turn into an animal like her parents. We also see him help Haku when he was injured and gave Chihiro tickets to go see Zeniba. He like many others was changed by his experience with Chihiro, and I am glad to see him go from Groucho to softie by the end of the film.

3. Lin

This protective side character made sure to help Chihiro, even if reluctantly at first. It's her kindhearted personality that makes sure to protect Chihiro from the rotten River Spirit, and although she had to be bribed, she did decide to help Chihiro sneak to Yubaba so she could get herself a job and was even proud once she was employed. It's this motherly figure that helps guide Chihiro at the beginning of the story and set her on her path.

2. Haku

Chihiro's first ally, Haku, tries to quickly save Chihiro from getting trapped and becoming invisible when he first comes across the human. Throughout his adventure with Chihiro, he shows allegiance to his human friend. Although other spirits consider him untrustworthy, he proves to be the best friend Chihiro can have in this land of spirits. We learn about his tragic past and are adamant about making sure Chihiro never forgets her real name like he did, which has kept him enslaved to Yubaba. His dragon form and powers show off just how badass he is, but his heart won me over and solidified him as one of my favorite characters in the movie.

1. Chihiro Ogino

The movie's star shows just how resilient a young girl can be. She has to save her parents because of their recklessness and goes through multiple trials of adversity, from getting a job to helping the River Spirit and No-Face from destroying the bathhouse to saving Haku; Chihiro shows to be the untraditional hero that we all need. Like many of director Hayao Miyazaki's films, he delivers a strong female character that many can relate to, and for Spirited Away, there's no one better than Chihiro Ogino.

What did you think of my ranking? Is Spirited Away your favorite Studio Ghibli film? If not, which is? Let us know in the comments below.

