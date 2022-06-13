ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abraham Lincoln

22 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

By Dave Stopera
 3 days ago

1. You can find balls of of salt in the Dead Sea. BALLS OF SALT!

Ball of salt that I took out of the dead sea from mildlyinteresting

2. This is what a blue jay going through puberty looks like:

This is an adolescent Blue Jay that is only halfway through puberty from interestingasfuck

It's NOT just a phase, mom.

3. If a burn or cut is severe enough dirt won't stick to it:

This burn on my finger doesn’t get dirty from mildlyinteresting

4. Some airports have bathrooms just for dogs:

The Service dog bathroom at the Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada airport from mildlyinteresting

5. Pink grasshoppers are out there in the wild:

I found a pink grasshopper from mildlyinteresting

Read more about them here .

6. This is what a $500 bill looks like:

A real and very rare $500 bill from mildlyinteresting

That's President McKinley on it.

7. A giraffe's leg is even bigger than my wildest dreams could have imagined:

This is what a giraffe’s leg looks like. (OC) from mildlyinteresting

8. This is what a nude Twix looks like:

One of my twix was not dipped in chocolate. from mildlyinteresting

9. This is the rocking chair Abe Lincoln was sitting in when he was shot:

The chair that Abraham Lincoln was sitting in when he was killed from mildlyinteresting

10. This is what an ASL word search looks like:

Our teacher had us do word searches in ASL to practice finger spelling from mildlyinteresting

11. There used to be typewriters with the sole purpose of writing music:

Came across a typewriter for writing music from mildlyinteresting

12. Some ovens will tell you when you started cooking if you forget to put a timer on:

my oven shows the time that you started cooking incase you didn’t set a timer from mildlyinteresting

Bless this.

13. This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:

What blood looks like with the red blood cells removed. from mildlyinteresting

It's plasma.

14. You can use "extra long scissors" for annoying tasks like cutting wrapping paper:

Extra long scissors for wrapping paper from mildlyinteresting

15. Parking spaces with lines all the way up the wall in front of you exist and need to be a thing everywhere:

Parking space lines you can actually see while parking from mildlyinteresting

16. Some knives already know your clumsy little rear-end is going to get hurt:

Ordered a new knife they give you two Band-Aids with it from mildlyinteresting

17. This is what a $10 coin looks like:

my husband got tipped with a $10 coin at work tonight from mildlyinteresting

Okay, so it's not actually legal tender. It's a commemorative coin from the now-defunct and never formally recognized Principality of Hutt River in Australia.

18. You can replace your boring office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels for MAXIMUM SPEED:

My sister replaced her office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels. from mildlyinteresting

19. For some reason, you can buy sausages with bones in them in Japan:

These sausages from Costco Japan come with bones from mildlyinteresting

20. There are batteries that take precautions to make sure kids don't chow down on them:

These batteries are flavored so kids won't eat them from mildlyinteresting

It's called denatonium benzoate .

21. There are solar-powered park benches where you can charge your phone:

Solar park bench with USB charging ports. from mildlyinteresting

22. And, finally, some brilliant mind finally fixed the infamous "huge gap in the bathroom stall" problem:

My new job installed trim on all the bathroom stalls to cover the gap. from mildlyinteresting

