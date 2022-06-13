22 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
1. You can find balls of of salt in the Dead Sea. BALLS OF SALT!
Ball of salt that I took out of the dead sea from mildlyinteresting
2. This is what a blue jay going through puberty looks like:
This is an adolescent Blue Jay that is only halfway through puberty from interestingasfuck
It's NOT just a phase, mom.
3. If a burn or cut is severe enough dirt won't stick to it:
This burn on my finger doesn’t get dirty from mildlyinteresting
4. Some airports have bathrooms just for dogs:
The Service dog bathroom at the Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada airport from mildlyinteresting
5. Pink grasshoppers are out there in the wild:
I found a pink grasshopper from mildlyinteresting
Read more about them here .
6. This is what a $500 bill looks like:
A real and very rare $500 bill from mildlyinteresting
That's President McKinley on it.
7. A giraffe's leg is even bigger than my wildest dreams could have imagined:
This is what a giraffe’s leg looks like. (OC) from mildlyinteresting
8. This is what a nude Twix looks like:
One of my twix was not dipped in chocolate. from mildlyinteresting
9. This is the rocking chair Abe Lincoln was sitting in when he was shot:
The chair that Abraham Lincoln was sitting in when he was killed from mildlyinteresting
10. This is what an ASL word search looks like:
Our teacher had us do word searches in ASL to practice finger spelling from mildlyinteresting
11. There used to be typewriters with the sole purpose of writing music:
Came across a typewriter for writing music from mildlyinteresting
12. Some ovens will tell you when you started cooking if you forget to put a timer on:
my oven shows the time that you started cooking incase you didn’t set a timer from mildlyinteresting
Bless this.
13. This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:
What blood looks like with the red blood cells removed. from mildlyinteresting
It's plasma.
14. You can use "extra long scissors" for annoying tasks like cutting wrapping paper:
Extra long scissors for wrapping paper from mildlyinteresting
15. Parking spaces with lines all the way up the wall in front of you exist and need to be a thing everywhere:
Parking space lines you can actually see while parking from mildlyinteresting
16. Some knives already know your clumsy little rear-end is going to get hurt:
Ordered a new knife they give you two Band-Aids with it from mildlyinteresting
17. This is what a $10 coin looks like:
my husband got tipped with a $10 coin at work tonight from mildlyinteresting
Okay, so it's not actually legal tender. It's a commemorative coin from the now-defunct and never formally recognized Principality of Hutt River in Australia.
18. You can replace your boring office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels for MAXIMUM SPEED:
My sister replaced her office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels. from mildlyinteresting
19. For some reason, you can buy sausages with bones in them in Japan:
These sausages from Costco Japan come with bones from mildlyinteresting
20. There are batteries that take precautions to make sure kids don't chow down on them:
These batteries are flavored so kids won't eat them from mildlyinteresting
It's called denatonium benzoate .
21. There are solar-powered park benches where you can charge your phone:
Solar park bench with USB charging ports. from mildlyinteresting
22. And, finally, some brilliant mind finally fixed the infamous "huge gap in the bathroom stall" problem:
My new job installed trim on all the bathroom stalls to cover the gap. from mildlyinteresting
