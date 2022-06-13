ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: DeSantis says he can't be canceled, leftists ‘are having a spasm’

By Heather Hamilton, Social Media Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he cannot be canceled Monday after LGBT activists showed up in New York City to protest his appearance at a Jewish leadership conference over the weekend. On Sunday, the activists gathered with signs that read, “Say Gay,” and, “Not during pride month,” as the...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 21

darladoo
4d ago

There are 11 other months you could have chosen to give your bigoted speech. Your Superior arrogance made you choose gay pride month so you could give them calculated kick in the teeth. We had one of you, we don’t need another. 🤬🤮

Reply
14
John Juice
3d ago

heck I think any Republican that runs this time will win after what we've had to endure only a year and a half of let's go Brandon policies, I'd vote for a anyone who has America first on the top of their list

Reply(2)
6
John Juice
3d ago

we need a tough leader the Democratic leaders are all over the place they have no focus no care what is good for America. but DeSantis does he understands the American people and if he does run for president, he will win!

Reply(2)
4
