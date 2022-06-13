WATCH: DeSantis says he can't be canceled, leftists ‘are having a spasm’

Following months of tireless advocacy, and all out push standing with veterans from Rochester to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced the Senate passage of the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (Honoring Our PACT Act) to finally get health coverage for veterans, who were exposed to burn pit smoke and other environmental hazards, that caused cancers and other illnesses during their service. As Majority Leader, Schumer fought relentlessly to ensure the bill would be brought for a swift vote to keep our nation’s commitment to our veterans and thousands of vets across New York who will now be able to get the treatment they earned. The bill as amended now heads to House of Representatives for action, Schumer calls on the House to act quickly to pass this bill and send it to President Biden’s desk where it will be signed into law.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO