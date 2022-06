Traffic flow on 53rd might get a bit of relief starting tomorrow. According to the city of Davenport, the intersection of 53rd & Eastern Ave. is set to reopen tomorrow. You'll remember this is the part of the road that has so far been consolidated from multi-lane into one each way, with the flashing red lights indicating the four-way stop rules. Its opening is set pending weather conditions but it's not clear if that involves the heat advisory.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO