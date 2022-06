June 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Wyoming said a non-native opossum found hiding under a house likely hitched a ride on a semi truck from another state. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas responded to the Western Hills neighborhood, west of Rock Springs, after a resident reported spotting an opossum under his house.

WYOMING STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO